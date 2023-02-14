EMERGING MARKETS-Asian FX inch lower; South Korean won leads losses

Feb 15 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0214 GMT.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
132.720
133.11
+0.29
Sing dlr
1.329
1.3279
-0.11
Taiwan dlr
30.316
30.215
-0.33
Korean won
1275.300
1269.4
-0.46
Baht
33.935
33.885
-0.15
Peso
54.990
54.8
-0.35
Rupiah
15175.000
15155
-0.13
Rupee
82.755
82.755
+0.00
Ringgit
4.365
4.347
-0.41
Yuan
6.832
6.8309
-0.01
Change so far in 2023
Currency
Latest bid
End 2022
Pct Move
Japan yen
132.720
131.110
-1.21
Sing dlr
1.329
1.340
+0.79
Taiwan dlr
30.316
30.708
+1.29
Korean won
1275.300
1264.500
-0.85
Baht
33.935
34.585
+1.92
Peso
54.990
55.670
+1.24
Rupiah
15175.000
15565.000
+2.57
Rupee
82.755
82.720
-0.04
Ringgit
4.365
4.400
+0.80
Yuan
6.832
6.900
+1.00
(Compiled by Tejaswi Marthi in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)
((Tejaswi.marthi@thomsonreuters.com))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.