EMERGING MARKETS-Asian FX inch lower; South Korean won leads losses

Feb 15 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0214 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

132.720

133.11

+0.29

Sing dlr

1.329

1.3279

-0.11

Taiwan dlr

30.316

30.215

-0.33

Korean won

1275.300

1269.4

-0.46

Baht

33.935

33.885

-0.15

Peso

54.990

54.8

-0.35

Rupiah

15175.000

15155

-0.13

Rupee

82.755

82.755

+0.00

Ringgit

4.365

4.347

-0.41

Yuan

6.832

6.8309

-0.01

Change so far in 2023

Currency

Latest bid

End 2022

Pct Move

Japan yen

132.720

131.110

-1.21

Sing dlr

1.329

1.340

+0.79

Taiwan dlr

30.316

30.708

+1.29

Korean won

1275.300

1264.500

-0.85

Baht

33.935

34.585

+1.92

Peso

54.990

55.670

+1.24

Rupiah

15175.000

15565.000

+2.57

Rupee

82.755

82.720

-0.04

Ringgit

4.365

4.400

+0.80

Yuan

6.832

6.900

+1.00

(Compiled by Tejaswi Marthi in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((Tejaswi.marthi@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.