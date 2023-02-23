EMERGING MARKETS-Asian FX inch higher; Singapore dollar reverses gains after CPI data

By Himanshi Akhand

Feb 23 (Reuters) - Singapore's dollar reversed early gains on Thursday after the city state's consumer price gauge rose at the fastest pace in more than 14 years in January.

Most other emerging Asian currencies, though, inched up as the greenback ceded gains after the U.S. Federal Reserve's last meeting reinforced a hawkish tone.

Analysts were split over the direction Monetary Authority of Singapore's (MAS) monetary policy this year as the consumer price gauge rose 5.5% but stayed lower than the forecast.

"While core services inflation could remain sticky at an elevated level in 2023, we expect lower utilities and goods inflation to push MAS core inflation lower from here as growth slows and cost-push pressure eases," analysts at Goldman Sachs wrote.

In contrast, analysts at Maybank said there was an increasing likelihood of core inflation exceeding the current MAS forecast range.

The minutes indicated that curbing unacceptably high inflation would be the "key factor" in how much more rates need to rise even as nearly all Fed policymakers rallied behind a decision to further slow the pace of rate hikes.

"The FOMC minutes were nowhere in the vicinity of inciting 'Powell pivot' bets; comprising risk asset boost amid falling UST yields and USD," Vishnu Varathan, head, economics & strategy at Mizuho Bank, wrote.

Meanwhile, South Korea's central bank held interest rates steady and said the monetary tightening campaign it began 18 months ago would not resume if inflation followed an expected path towards moderation.

The won KRW=KFTC strengthened 0.6%, while stocks in Seoul .KS11 gained over 0.9%.

Equities in the region were mixed with stocks Indonesia .JKSE advancing 0.3%, while those in Thailand .SETI and Malaysia .KLSE retreated 0.5% and 0.3%, respectively.

** Investors returned to placing bearish bets on all Asian currencies on the increasing likelihood that the U.S. Federal Reserve would continue hiking rates for longer, a Reuters poll found

** Malaysia's consumer price inflation data for January due Friday

Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0731 GMT

COUNTRY

FX RIC

FX DAILY %

FX YTD %

INDEX

STOCKS DAILY %

STOCKS YTD %

Japan

JPY=

+0.01

-2.80

.N225

-

-

China

CNY=CFXS

-0.01

+0.14

.SSEC

-0.11

6.42

India

INR=IN

+0.10

-0.06

.NSEI

-0.11

-3.15

Indonesia

IDR=

+0.07

+2.47

.JKSE

0.28

-0.31

Malaysia

MYR=

+0.20

-0.68

.KLSE

-0.31

-2.41

Philippines

PHP=

+0.25

+1.20

.PSI

-0.20

1.82

S.Korea

KRW=KFTC

+0.60

-2.51

.KS11

0.89

9.06

Singapore

SGD=

-0.09

-0.13

.STI

-0.80

0.69

Taiwan

TWD=TP

+0.36

+1.03

.TWII

1.28

10.45

Thailand

THB=TH

+0.12

+0.01

.SETI

-0.45

-0.99

