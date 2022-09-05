EMERGING MARKETS-Asian FX hurt by climbing dollar; Philippine peso hits record low

By Harish Sridharan

Sept 5 (Reuters) - The Philippine peso hit a record low, while other Asian currencies fell against the greenback on Monday, as geopolitical concerns in Europe and extended COVID curbs in China soured risk sentiment and bolstered the safe haven U.S. dollar.

Shares across Asia lost ground, while the euro EUR=EBS slumped to a two-decade low after Russia indefinitely closed its main gas supply pipeline to Europe. FRX/

"(Safe) haven demand was arguably triggered by headline geo-political risk dimensions to a more aggressive posture by Russia in suspending gas supplies to Europe," said Vishnu Varathan, head of economics and strategy at Mizuho Bank.

The peso PHP=declined as much as 0.2% to hit its lowest ever at 56.99, while the Taiwanese dollar TWD=TP and Singapore dollar SGD= lost between 0.2% and 0.5%. Vietnam's dong VND= dropped 0.4% to hit a near two-and-half-year low after an extended holiday weekend.

Among other Asian currencies, the South Korean won KRW=KFTC slid 0.7% to hit its lowest level since April 2009.

In China, a resurgence of COVID-19 infections and worries over widening disruptions to economic activity further dampened risk sentiment.

The yuan CNY=CFXS has declined over 9% this year, and was down 0.5% on Monday, hitting its lowest level since August 2020. CNY/

In Indonesia, a finance ministry official said that inflation rate for 2022 is kept in check in 6.6%-6.8% range, following a 30% increase in subsidised fuel prices over the weekend.

High energy subsidies had restrained Indonesia's inflation, allowing the central bank to delay raising interest rates until last month, well behind regional and global peers.

"For Bank Indonesia, the fuel price adjustment is a considerable game changer, given that the fiscal inflation shield is no more," said Wellian Wiranto, an economist at OCBC bank.

The rupiah IDR= dipped 0.1%, but stocks in Jakarta .JKSE rose 0.8%.

Shares in Thailand .SETI fell, though the baht THB=TH inched up after the country reported that consumer price index in August rose 7.86% year-on-year, the fastest pace in 14 years, but in line with expectations.

Bank of Thailand's chair said that inflation is set to peak in the third quarter and is likely to be more than 6% this year.

"We now expect 2022 inflation to average 6.2% from 7.0% earlier, despite the upside surprise today," Shreya Sodhani, research analyst at Barclays Bank said in a note.

"Our change in forecast reflects the recent falls in commodity prices, which are starting to have a noticeable impact on Thai inflation," she added.

Over the week, Asia-focused investors will be looking out for key inflation data from China, the Philippines and Taiwan, as well as an interest rate decision from the Malaysian central bank.

HIGHLIGHTS

** China's Shenzhen to adopt tiered COVID measures; Chengdu extends lockdown

** Yield on Indonesia's 10-year benchmark bond ID10YT=RR hits highest level since August 22

** S.Korea pledges pre-emptive action to stabilise markets

Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0653 GMT

COUNTRY

FX RIC

FX DAILY %

FX YTD %

INDEX

STOCKS DAILY %

STOCKS YTD %

Japan

JPY=

-0.07

-17.98

.N225

-0.11

-4.07

China

CNY=CFXS

-0.40

-8.28

.SSEC

0.18

-12.30

India

INR=IN

-0.11

-6.95

.NSEI

0.61

1.68

Indonesia

IDR=

-0.13

-4.46

.JKSE

0.83

9.95

Malaysia

MYR=

-0.09

-7.18

.KLSE

0.02

-4.86

Philippines

PHP=

-0.14

-10.48

.PSI

-0.27

-6.29

S.Korea

KRW=KFTC

-0.64

-13.31

.KS11

-0.24

-19.28

Singapore

SGD=

-0.23

-3.96

.STI

0.30

2.93

Taiwan

TWD=TP

-0.52

-9.94

.TWII

-0.08

-19.53

Thailand

THB=TH

+0.05

-8.99

.SETI

-0.31

-2.44

(Reporting by Harish Sridharan in Bengaluru)

