EMERGING MARKETS-Asian FX gains with Taiwan's dollar up most

July 9 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0206 GMT.
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
107.32
107.25
-0.06
Sing dlr
1.391
1.3910
+0.01
Taiwan dlr
29.435
29.606
+0.58
Korean won
1,193.8
1195.5
+0.14
Baht
31.160
31.23
+0.22
Peso
49.470
49.5
+0.06
Rupiah
14,350
14350
+0.03
Rupee
75.015
75.02
0.00
Ringgit
4.262
4.267
+0.12
Yuan
6.995
7.0049
+0.14
Change so far in 2020
Currency
Latest bid
End 2019
Pct Move
Japan yen
107.32
108.61
+1.21
Sing dlr
1.391
1.3444
-3.34
Taiwan dlr
29.435
30.106
+2.28
Korean won
1,193.8
1156.40
-3.13
Baht
31.160
29.91
-4.01
Peso
49.470
50.65
+2.39
Rupiah
14,350
13880
-3.24
Rupee
75.015
71.38
-4.85
Ringgit
4.262
4.0890
-4.06
Yuan
6.995
6.9632
-0.45
(Compiled by Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru)
((NikhilKurian.Nainan@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @NikhilKurianN; +91 806 182 2724;))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.