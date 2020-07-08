EMERGING MARKETS-Asian FX gains with Taiwan's dollar up most

July 9 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0206 GMT.

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

107.32

107.25

-0.06

Sing dlr

1.391

1.3910

+0.01

Taiwan dlr

29.435

29.606

+0.58

Korean won

1,193.8

1195.5

+0.14

Baht

31.160

31.23

+0.22

Peso

49.470

49.5

+0.06

Rupiah

14,350

14350

+0.03

Rupee

75.015

75.02

0.00

Ringgit

4.262

4.267

+0.12

Yuan

6.995

7.0049

+0.14

Change so far in 2020

Currency

Latest bid

End 2019

Pct Move

Japan yen

107.32

108.61

+1.21

Sing dlr

1.391

1.3444

-3.34

Taiwan dlr

29.435

30.106

+2.28

Korean won

1,193.8

1156.40

-3.13

Baht

31.160

29.91

-4.01

Peso

49.470

50.65

+2.39

Rupiah

14,350

13880

-3.24

Rupee

75.015

71.38

-4.85

Ringgit

4.262

4.0890

-4.06

Yuan

6.995

6.9632

-0.45

(Compiled by Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru)

