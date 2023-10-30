EMERGING MARKETS-Asian FX gains, stocks mixed as markets await Fed rate verdict

By Poonam Behura

Oct 30 (Reuters) - The South Korean won and the Malaysian ringgit led gains in Asian currencies on Monday, with stocks mixed in lacklustre trading, as investors remained on the backfoot ahead of a key monetary policy decision by the Federal Reserve and other central banks.

The won KRW=KFTCadded 0.4% on gains from local technology stocks and on expectations of local exporters selling dollars at the month-end, according to Saktiandi Supaat, head of FX research at Maybank.

South Korea's benchmark index .KS11 gained 0.3%.

The ringgit MYR= firmed 0.3%, with Malaysian stocks .KLSE down 0.3%.

Nevertheless, a hike in Malaysian interest rates would be akin to the rate-tightening policy followed by Bank Indonesia (BI) and Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) in the past two weeks.

Analysts at BofA Global Research said in a note that BSP's surprising hike on Oct. 19, which was mainly aimed at maintaining the rupiah's stability, "would not be a harbinger for further tightening in the region."

The Indonesian rupiah, which fell for eight consecutive weeks, traded up 0.3% on Monday. Indonesian shares .JKSE fell 0.5%.

"In our base case of no recession in the U.S., we expect most Asian central banks to stay on hold in the rest of 2023, except the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) which could deliver a 25-basis point hike in December," BofA analysts added.

Meanwhile, the Singapore central bank said inflationary pressures will ease and economic growth will gradually improve next year. The city-state had been on the verge of a technical recession in mid-2023. The Singaporean dollar SGD= added 0.2%.

Emerging Asian markets remained on the edge ahead of a series of central bank policy meetings during the week, including in the United States, Britain and Japan.

Markets expect the U.S. Federal Reserve to leave rates unchanged at its policy meeting ending on Nov. 1. Analysts at BofA said the Asian central banks were now better prepared to mitigate the impact of higher US rates and stronger greenback.

Traders also eyed a slew of economic data this week, including inflation in Indonesia, industrial output in South Korea and manufacturing PMI in China, India and the Philippines.

Indian equities .NSEI were down 0.4%.

Markets in the Philippines were closed on account of a public holiday.

HIGHLIGHTS:

** China's Oct factory activity likely rose as economy finds footing

** China Evergrande granted final reprieve as winding-up hearing adjourned

** Oil declines 1% ahead of U.S., China data

Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0749 GMT

COUNTRY

FX RIC

FX DAILY %

FX YTD %

INDEX

STOCKS DAILY %

STOCKS YTD %

Japan

JPY=

+0.04

-12.32

.N225

-0.95

17.64

China

CNY=CFXS

-0.02

-5.72

.SSEC

0.12

-2.19

India

INR=IN

-0.01

-0.64

.NSEI

0.37

5.60

Indonesia

IDR=

+0.31

-2.01

.JKSE

-0.45

-1.79

Malaysia

MYR=

+0.29

-7.60

.KLSE

-0.28

-3.85

Philippines

PHP=

+0.16

-2.13

.PSI

-0.94

-9.20

S.Korea

KRW=KFTC

+0.37

-6.40

.KS11

0.34

3.32

Singapore

SGD=

+0.23

-2.00

.STI

0.19

-5.65

Taiwan

TWD=TP

-0.00

-5.30

.TWII

0.09

14.23

Thailand

THB=TH

+0.14

-4.01

.SETI

0.30

-16.55

