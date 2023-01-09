EMERGING MARKETS-Asian FX gains on optimism over China reopening, smaller Fed hikes

By Himanshi Akhand

Jan 9 (Reuters) - Thailand's baht and South Korea's won were the top gainers in Asia on Monday, as emerging currencies got a boost from rising hopes of smaller rate hikes from the U.S. Federal Reserve and the reopening of top trading partner China's borders.

The baht THB=THand Thai stocks .SETI rose as much as 1%, both touching their highest levels since April 2022. The currency has gained 3.4% since the start of 2023, making it the top performer in the region.

"Given tourist receipts from China in Thailand accounted for more than 3% of Thailand's GDP in 2019, highest in Southeast Asia, we expect Thailand to be the main beneficiary of China's reopening," analysts at OCBC wrote in a note.

China braced for a "new phase" in its battle against COVID after Beijing dropped pandemic border controls, dismantling a final pillar of a zero-COVID policy and allowing a surge in traffic across the nation.

The yuan CNY=CFXS jumped to a near five-month high against the dollar. CNY/

Weakness in the U.S. dollar =USD also boosted investor sentiment after data on Friday showed wage growth slowed in December, while services industry activity contracted for the first time in more than 2-1/2 years.

Investors will now focus on the U.S. consumer price index (CPI) data, due on Thursday.

"If the CPI numbers come in below expectations again, we can expect to see a continuation of this risk rally as the markets will have greater confidence that we are getting closer towards the end of the Fed tightening cycle," said Khoon Goh, head of Asia research at ANZ.

Across the region, currencies strengthened, with the South Korean won KRW=KFTC gaining over 2% to hit a peak since early June.

Both Malaysia's ringgit MYR= and the Philippines' peso PHP= strengthened by 0.7%.

Major regional stock indexes were also higher. Equities in Manila .PSI and New Delhi .NSEI rose as much as 1.5% and 1.6%, respectively.

Elsewhere, analysts warned of more volatility in Brazil's financial markets following the arrest of supporters of far-right former President Jair Bolsonaro after they invaded the country's Congress, presidential palace and Supreme Court.

The Brazilian real BRL=, among the top-performing emerging currencies in 2022, had yet to trade on Monday.

"I don't expect there to be any flowing effect in emerging Asian currencies from it (the situation in Brazil), but it does put Asia in a better relative position among emerging assets," Goh added.

HIGHLIGHTS

** Alibaba 9988.HK jumped 7% after announcements that Ant founder Jack Ma is giving up control of the fintech giant following an overhaul

** Chinese internet stocks rose after Guo Shuqing, Communist Party secretary of the People's Bank of China, told state media that China's clampdown on the internet sector is coming to an end

** Top gainers on Thailand's SETI .SETI include AQ Estate PCL AQ.BK and ICC International PCL ICC.BK

Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0652 GMT

COUNTRY

FX RIC

FX DAILY %

FX YTD %

INDEX

STOCKS DAILY %

STOCKS YTD %

Japan

JPY=

+0.17

-0.55

.N225

-

-

China

CNY=CFXS

+0.65

+1.78

.SSEC

0.71

2.94

India

INR=IN

+0.42

+0.42

.NSEI

1.45

0.07

Indonesia

IDR=

+0.35

-0.07

.JKSE

-0.32

-2.73

Malaysia

MYR=

+0.69

+0.66

.KLSE

0.54

-0.46

Philippines

PHP=

+0.67

+0.96

.PSI

1.61

3.19

S.Korea

KRW=KFTC

+2.02

+1.69

.KS11

2.63

5.09

Singapore

SGD=

+0.23

+0.62

.STI

0.60

1.39

Taiwan

TWD=TP

+0.53

+0.57

.TWII

2.64

4.35

Thailand

THB=TH

+0.96

+3.36

.SETI

0.82

1.14

Graphic: World FX rates https://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E

Asian stock marketshttps://tmsnrt.rs/2zpUAr4

(Reporting by Himanshi Akhand in Bengaluru; Editing by Eileen Soreng)

