EMERGING MARKETS-Asian FX gains on improved confidence in global financial system

By Jaskiran Singh

March 21 (Reuters) - Asian currencies rose on Tuesday, with the dollar parked near a five-week low as risk-on sentiment re-emerged after the weekend rescue of Credit Suisse dissipated some fears of a larger banking crisis.

The Malaysian ringgit MYR= and South Korean won KRW=KFTC appreciated 0.2%, leading regional gains, while the Indonesian rupiah IDR= was flat.

"I think the shotgun marriage between UBS and Credit Suisse brought some much need relief to global markets," said Glenn Yin, head of research and analysis at AETOS Capital Group.

Investor attention is now glued to the U.S. Federal Reserve rate-setting meeting, which concludes on Wednesday.

Before the banking turmoil, many market participants had been factoring in a 50 basis points (bps) interest rate hike.

Fed funds futures now show a 28.4% probability of the Fed holding its overnight rate at 4.5% to 4.75%, and a 71.6% likelihood of a 25 bps increase, according to CME's FedWatch Tool.

"The Fed's decision could very well become a make-or-break event for global financial markets," Yin said.

Hiking another 25 bps could cause further panic because a tightened supply of U.S. dollars could disrupt business lifelines, but pausing could also show possible weakness and missteps, he added.

In the region, the Philippine central bank is expected to raise its main interest rate by 25 bps on Thursday, followed by another next quarter, before pausing until the end of the year, a Reuters poll found.

Controlling inflation, which sat near a 14-year high at 8.6% in February and was down only a sliver from 8.7% in January, remains a challenge for Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP).

The Philippine peso PHP=, which dropped around 9% in 2022, is currently flat.

Emerging Asian equities saw gains across the board, following the lead from U.S. stocks as fears of a broader banking crises were seen to allayed.

Stocks in Singapore .STI lead the charge, jumping over 1%, while shares in Manila .PSI, Jakarta .JKSE and Kuala Lumpur .KLSE rose between 0.5% to 0.8%.

In South Asia, the Sri Lankan rupee LKRUSD=R appreciated more than 7% after the International Monetary Fund (IMF) approved a $3 billion four-year extended financing arrangement for the cash-strapped country.

The IMF also said that Pakistan had made "substantial progress" toward meeting policy commitments needed to unlock loans the country needs to avoid default.

Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0414

GMT

COUNTRY

FX

RIC

FX

DAILY %

FX

YTD %

INDEX

STOCKS

DAILY %

STOCKS

YTD %

Japan

JPY=

-0.02

-0.17

.N225

-

3.26

China

CNY=CFXS

-0.07

+0.24

.SSEC

0.15

4.87

India

INR=IN

+0.02

+0.13

.NSEI

0.51

-5.69

Indonesia

IDR=

+0.03

+1.40

.JKSE

0.71

-2.79

Malaysia

MYR=

+0.18

-1.68

.KLSE

0.46

-5.83

Philippines

PHP=

-0.05

+2.39

.PSI

0.82

-0.95

S.Korea

KRW=KFTC

+0.21

-3.28

.KS11

0.29

6.69

Singapore

SGD=

-0.16

+0.04

.STI

1.32

-2.15

Taiwan

TWD=TP

+0.02

+0.39

.TWII

0.48

9.59

Thailand

THB=TH

-0.37

+1.17

.SETI

0.75

-6.08

Graphic: World FX rates https://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E

Asian stock marketshttps://tmsnrt.rs/2zpUAr4

