EMERGING MARKETS-Asian FX gains on as risk appetite improves; yuan drops

By Jaskiran Singh

Nov 9 (Reuters) - Most emerging Asian currencies traded higher on Wednesday, as risk appetite improved on hopes that the U.S. Federal Reserve would pare back on rate hikes, although China was an outlier after downbeat data and rising COVID-19 cases.

Investors are hoping that U.S. inflation data on Thursday, which is expected to show a decline both on a monthly and annual basis, boosts the case for the Fed to slow its tightening cycle.

The central bank raised rates last week but signalled it may be in what has become the swiftest tightening of U.S. monetary policy in 40 years.

"As the 'peak Fed' theme draws closer and terminal rates converge around 5.0%, the USD higher momentum has taken a pause (which is) good news for Asia FX and likely provides a cushion for local risk markets," said Stephen Innes, managing partner at SPI Asset Management.

Meanwhile, the Chinese yuan CNY=CFXS remained the only laggard for the day, dropping 0.2%, while stocks .SSEC shed 0.5% as factory gate prices went backwards and consumer inflation slowed, highlighting concerns over demand and economic outlook.

The world's second-largest economy also saw a surge in new coronavirus cases in Guangzhou, a global manufacturing hub, and other Chinese cities, further dampening hopes of any ease in curbs and restrictions.

"The weak CPI print and 1.5-year low for core inflation points to weaker consumption in October amid intensified COVID lockdowns," said Barclays analysts, lowering their 2022 inflation forecast to 2.0%.

In Asia, the South Korean won KRW=KFTC strengthened 1.5% to lead the gainers. Indonesia's rupiah IDR= rose for the third straight day and the Philippine peso PHP= edged 0.1% higher.

Stocks in Manila .PSI, however, dropped 0.6% after rising 0.4% earlier in the day. The Philippines revised upwards its second-quarter growth figures, ahead of a third-quarter readout due on Thursday.

In Malaysia, the ringgit MYR= firmed 0.5% and stocks .KLSE rose modestly. A Reuters poll showed the economy was poised to grow in the double digits for the first time in over a year in the third quarter, even as the outlook remained hazy.

The ringgit has fallen almost 12% against the U.S. dollar so far this year. It hit a near 25-year low last week and has hovered around that level since. Analysts suggest some pressure may persist until after this month's general election.

HIGHLIGHTS:

** China's COVID epicentre shifts to Guangzhou as outbreaks widen

** Palm drops for the second day on higher Malaysian stocks, tepid China demand

** Taiwan aims for British trade deal as minister meets president

Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0659 GMT

COUNTRY

FX RIC

FX DAILY %

FX YTD %

INDEX

STOCKS DAILY %

STOCKS YTD %

Japan

JPY=

-0.03

-21.02

.N225

-0.56

-3.73

China

CNY=CFXS

-0.26

-12.36

.SSEC

-0.48

-16.21

India

INR=IN

+0.53

-8.78

.NSEI

-0.16

4.72

Indonesia

IDR=

+0.27

-8.96

.JKSE

0.05

7.18

Malaysia

MYR=

+0.51

-11.59

.KLSE

0.30

-5.97

Philippines

PHP=

+0.10

-12.15

.PSI

-0.57

-12.20

S.Korea

KRW=KFTC

+1.47

-12.91

.KS11

1.06

-18.58

Singapore

SGD=

-0.07

-3.59

.STI

0.53

1.24

Taiwan

TWD=TP

+0.63

-13.13

.TWII

2.18

-25.14

Thailand

THB=TH

+0.24

-9.38

.SETI

-0.42

-1.92

Graphic: World FX rates https://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E

Asian stock marketshttps://tmsnrt.rs/2zpUAr4

(Reporting by Jaskiran Singh and Navya Mittal in Bengaluru; Editing by Ana Nicolaci da Costa and Savio D'Souza)

((Jaskiran.Singh@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.