EMERGING MARKETS-Asian FX gain on surprise China factory growth, Fed pause bets

By Riya Sharma

June 1 (Reuters) - Most Asian currencies rose against a retreating greenback on Thursday, driven by receding bets of a U.S. rate hike this month and relief over a surprise swing back to growth in a private survey of Chinese factory activity.

The Indian rupee INR=IN edged up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar, bouyed by higher-than-expected GDP growth, while the yuan CNY=CFXS reversed some of its losses from the previous session where it had slumped to a six-month low.

In a glimmer of hope, China's factory activity unexpectedly swung to growth in May from the previous month's decline, driven by improved production and demand, helping struggling firms that have been hit by slumping profits, a survey showed.

On Wednesday, official data had showed that China's factory activity shrank faster than expected in May on weakening demand.

Asian economies are heavily reliant on the strength of China's economy, which has been wavering as a post-COVID recovery loses momentum.

"A key part of the rebound in Asian currencies today relates to the surprise swing back to growth in Chinese factory activity, which follows yesterday's selling in the yuan and Asian currencies after disappointing official PMI data," said Khoon Goh, head of Asia research at ANZ.

Meanwhile, the U.S. dollar =USDretreated from a two-week top against major peers as Federal Reserve officials on Wednesday pointed towards a rate hike "skip" in June, even as the passing of the U.S. debt ceiling bill in the House of Representatives gave safe haven support to the greenback.

Separately, South Korea's exports fell for an eighth straight month in May in annual terms, but the pace was slower than expected, with signs that the worst had passed for chip and China-bound shipments.

The won KRW=KFTC was 0.4% higher and leading gains among its Asian peers, while South Korean shares .KS11 slipped 0.3%.

"We are starting to see a return of foreign inflows into the South Korean markets and an AI-led rally globally in leading tech names will further support the country's position in the months ahead," Goh said.

Sri Lanka's rupee currency LKR= rose to its highest since April 2022 at 289 to the dollar, while stocks in Colombo .CSE rose 1.3% after the country's central bank cut key interest rates by 250 basis points on easing inflation, signalling that the South Asian nation was emerging from a devastating financial crisis.

Equities in the region were mixed, with indexes in India .NSEI and Singapore .STI both up 0.2%, while stocks in Thailand .SETI slipped 0.5%.

HIGHLIGHTS:

** Nikkei index .N225 rose 0.84% to close at 31,148.01, after opening lower

** MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares .MIAP00000PUS gained 0.82%

Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0657 GMT

COUNTRY

FX RIC

FX DAILY %

FX YTD %

INDEX

STOCKS DAILY %

STOCKS YTD %

Japan

JPY=

-0.28

-6.17

.N225

0.84

21.12

China

CNY=CFXS

-0.03

-2.97

.SSEC

-0.14

3.59

India

INR=IN

+0.32

+0.32

.NSEI

0.02

2.39

Indonesia

IDR=

--*

+3.87

.JKSE

--*

-3.17

Malaysia

MYR=

+0.00

-4.62

.KLSE

-0.11

-7.35

Philippines

PHP=

+0.31

-0.91

.PSI

-0.43

-1.78

S.Korea

KRW=KFTC

+0.42

-4.32

.KS11

-0.31

14.88

Singapore

SGD=

-0.05

-0.92

.STI

0.12

-2.73

Taiwan

TWD=TP

+0.10

-0.09

.TWII

-0.40

16.80

Thailand

THB=TH

-0.13

-0.60

.SETI

-0.54

-8.60

* Indonesia markets were closed for a public holiday on June 1

Graphic: World FX rates https://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E

Asian stock markets https://tmsnrt.rs/2zpUAr4

(Reporting by Riya Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by Sonia Cheema)

((Riya.Sharma@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.