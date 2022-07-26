EMERGING MARKETS-Asian FX gain on softer dollar as Fed approaches

By Harish Sridharan

July 26 (Reuters) - Asian currencies strengthened against a softer U.S. dollar on Tuesday, with the South Korean won edging higher after release of robust second-quarter economic data, but caution persisted as markets braced for a rate hike from the U.S. Federal Reserve.

The Philippine peso PHP= gained 0.2% while the Indonesian rupiah IDR= hit its highest level in more than three weeks.

The won KRW=KFTC was up 0.4%. South Korea's economic growth unexpectedly picked up in the second quarter, helped by a rebound in consumption that followed easing of COVID-19 curbs. The data supported the case for further interest rate rises by the country's central bank.

The Bank of Korea estimated that gross domestic product for the April-June period had been 0.7% higher than in the previous quarter. It grew faster than the 0.4% rise tipped in a Reuters survey and the 0.6% recorded for the first quarter.

ANZ economist Krystal Tan warned, however, that growth momentum would be difficult to sustain, as "weak export prospects, high domestic inflation and rising interest rates all point to intensifying headwinds."

Investors in the region now await a likely 75 basis point interest rate increase from the Fed this week. Markets are pricing a chance of about 10% for a larger hike. MKTS/GLOB

"What's provided relief for Asian currencies has been a better mood for equities, and a softer dollar on the back of lower yields," said Sim Moh Siong, FX strategist at Bank of Singapore.

Stocks in Manila .PSI, Jakarta .JKSE and Seoul .KS11 ticked up by between 0.1% and 0.4%.

Markets are also looking forward to preliminary data for Taiwan's GDP. Economists estimate it expanded at a slightly slower pace in the second quarter, hit by COVID-19 lockdowns in top export market China and a surge in domestic infections.

Taiwanese stocks .TWII were down 1%, a day after China delivered sterner warnings to U.S. officials about House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's possible visit to Taiwan.

On Monday, official data showed that Singapore's key consumer price gauge had risen at its fastest pace in more than 13 years, increasing pressure on the central bank to consider tightening monetary policy again.

Singapore's dollar SGD= and stocks .STI both edged up 0.1%.

Shares in Thai Life Insurance Plc (TLI) TLI.BK, which has conducted Southeast Asia's largest initial public offering so far this year, were down 2.5%.

