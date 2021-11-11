EMERGING MARKETS-Asian FX fall on strong dollar, Philippines leads stocks lower

By Arundhati Dutta

Nov 11 (Reuters) - Philippine and South Korean stocks led most emerging Asian equity markets lower on Thursday as high inflation data from the United States stoked fears of policy tightening, while a strong dollar kept the region's currencies on the backfoot.

The South Korean won KRW=KFTC eased 0.4% to lead falls among currencies, and was at its weakest in over three weeks, as the greenback stood at its highest levels of the year.

Overnight data showed that U.S. consumer prices in October gained the most in 31 years, strengthening the case for the Federal Reserve to hike rates even as a majority of Asian central backs stick to accommodative settings.

Singapore stocks .STI fell as much as 0.7%, but pared losses and were trading flat by 0442 GMT. Transport firm Comfortdelgro CMDG.SI was the top loser, dropping nearly 4% after it halted plans for an initial public offering of its Australian unit.

"(U.S. inflation) can lead to slowdown in Singapore economic growth in the coming quarters due to Singapore's significant reliance on overseas imported raw materials," said Kelvin Wong, a market analyst with CMC Markets.

Indonesian stocks .JKSE hit a record high early in the session, but pared gains and were down just 0.04% by 0442 GMT.

Thai stocks .SETI edged lower, mostly dragged down by heavyweight petroleum exploration firms.

"Foreign investors are waiting to buy the dip if it falls further ... gold prices also moved up, that limited the Thai baht's weakness " said Poon Panichpibool, a market strategist at Krung Thai Bank.

In addition, an overnight plunge in oil prices was weighing on Thai equities, Panichpibool said. O/R

Among currencies, the Thai baht THB=TH, Singapore dollar SGD= and Philippine peso PHP= fell between 0.1% and 0.4%

HIGHLIGHTS:

**Singapore's 10-year benchmark yield is up 5 basis points at 1.777%

**Malaysia's 10-year benchmark yield is up 1.3 basis points at 3.529%

**Petroleum explorers PTT Exploration and Production Pcl PTTEP.BK and PTT Pcl PTT.BK weigh on Thai stock benchmark

Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0442 GMT

COUNTRY

FX RIC

FX DAILY %

FX YTD %

INDEX

STOCKS DAILY %

STOCKS YTD %

Japan

JPY=

-0.05

-9.41

.N225

0.51

6.59

China

CNY=CFXS

-0.24

+1.92

.SSEC

0.59

1.15

India

INR=IN

-0.19

-1.96

.NSEI

-0.50

28.22

Indonesia

IDR=

-0.28

-1.75

.JKSE

-0.04

11.73

Malaysia

MYR=

-0.22

-3.39

.KLSE

-0.09

-6.62

Philippines

PHP=

-0.36

-4.40

.PSI

-0.68

2.60

S.Korea

KRW=KFTC

-0.37

-8.36

.KS11

-0.68

1.28

Singapore

SGD=

-0.18

-2.52

.STI

0.00

13.63

Taiwan

TWD=TP

-0.20

+2.31

.TWII

-0.48

18.62

Thailand

THB=TH

-0.40

-8.88

.SETI

-0.14

12.34

(Reporting by Arundhati Dutta in Bengaluru; editing by Richard Pullin)

((Arundhati.Dutta@thomsonreuters.com;))

