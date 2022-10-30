EMERGING MARKETS-Asian FX fall; Chinese yuan, Singapore dollar among top drags

Oct 31 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0204 GMT.

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

148.140

147.45

-0.47

Sing dlr

1.413

1.4106

-0.14

Taiwan dlr

32.193

32.148

-0.14

Korean won

1422.700

1421.5

-0.08

Baht

38.040

37.965

-0.20

Peso

57.920

58

+0.14

Rupiah

15572.000

15548

-0.15

Rupee

82.470

82.47

+0.00

Ringgit

4.725

4.72

-0.11

Yuan

7.267

7.25

-0.24

Change so far in 2022

Currency

Latest bid

End 2021

Pct Move

Japan yen

148.140

115.08

-22.32

Sing dlr

1.413

1.3490

-4.50

Taiwan dlr

32.193

27.676

-14.03

Korean won

1422.700

1188.60

-16.45

Baht

38.040

33.39

-12.22

Peso

57.920

50.99

-11.96

Rupiah

15572.000

14250

-8.49

Rupee

82.470

74.33

-9.87

Ringgit

4.725

4.1640

-11.87

Yuan

7.267

6.3550

-12.55

(Compiled by Tejaswi Marthi in Bengaluru)

((Tejaswi.marthi@thomsonreuters.com))

