EMERGING MARKETS-Asian FX fall; Chinese yuan, Singapore dollar among top drags

Oct 31 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0204 GMT.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
148.140
147.45
-0.47
Sing dlr
1.413
1.4106
-0.14
Taiwan dlr
32.193
32.148
-0.14
Korean won
1422.700
1421.5
-0.08
Baht
38.040
37.965
-0.20
Peso
57.920
58
+0.14
Rupiah
15572.000
15548
-0.15
Rupee
82.470
82.47
+0.00
Ringgit
4.725
4.72
-0.11
Yuan
7.267
7.25
-0.24
Change so far in 2022
Currency
Latest bid
End 2021
Pct Move
Japan yen
148.140
115.08
-22.32
Sing dlr
1.413
1.3490
-4.50
Taiwan dlr
32.193
27.676
-14.03
Korean won
1422.700
1188.60
-16.45
Baht
38.040
33.39
-12.22
Peso
57.920
50.99
-11.96
Rupiah
15572.000
14250
-8.49
Rupee
82.470
74.33
-9.87
Ringgit
4.725
4.1640
-11.87
Yuan
7.267
6.3550
-12.55
(Compiled by Tejaswi Marthi in Bengaluru)
