EMERGING MARKETS-Asian FX fall ahead of Fed meeting; soft China data weighs

Nov 1 (Reuters) - Most emerging Asian currencies fell on Wednesday as caution prevailed ahead of a highly awaited policy decision by the U.S. Federal Reserve, while weak manufacturing activity data in China continued to weigh on regional market sentiment.

The South Korean won KRW=KFTC fell 0.5% to 1358.7 per dollar, snapping a three-day winning streak.

The Seoul main share index .KS11, however, edged 1% higher after data showed annual exports in October rose for the first time in 13 months, indicating "global demand conditions are holding up well," ING analysts said in a note.

The Indonesian rupiah also fell 0.4% on Wednesday, pushing the central bank to intervene in the foreign exchange market to stablise the currency. Stocks in Jakarta .JKSE dropped 1.2% for the day.

The Southeast Asian nation's inflation in October rose in line with expectations and was within the central bank's target range, data showed on Wednesday.

Analysts at Barclays said the rupiah was weaker since Bank Indonesia unexpectedly hiked rates on Oct. 19, adding that the central bank could ramp up its pace of rate tightening at its next meeting if the rupiah continues to fall.

Investors will now look towards the Fed's policy decision later in the day, with the central bank expected to keep interest rates on hold.

While the chances of another U.S. rate hike this year are low, a rate reduction would only be in sight during the second half of next year or later, a Reuters Poll found.

"While market consensus is for the Fed to stand pat on the policy rate, forward guidance and the accompanying messaging should be key," Maybank analysts said in a note.

Meanwhile, data showing weak manufacturing activity numbers in China continued to weigh on markets in Asia, which have significant trade and investment linkages with the world's second-largest economy.

The baht THB=TH slipped 0.4%, while stocks in Bangkok .SETI pared earlier losses, gaining 0.2%.

Poon Panichpibool, market strategist at Krung Thai Bank, attributed the baht's decline to softening prices of gold, a crucial commodity for the Bank of Thailand to defend its foreign reserves amid high inflation and growing geopolitical risks. O/R

In other Asian markets, the Taiwanese dollar THB=TH fell about 0.2%, while stocks .TWII were up 0.2%. Equities in Singapore .STI and Philippines .PSI advanced 0.3% and 0.2%, respectively.

The Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM) is set to decide Malaysia's key cash rate on Thursday, where the central bank is expected to stand pat on rates.

The ringgit MYR= was down 0.2%.

Highlights:

** Evergrande proposes offshore creditors get 30% equity stake in subsidiaries - sources

** BOJ intervenes as JGB yields hit fresh decade highs after YCC tweak

** Southeast Asia's internet economy growth to slow in 2023

Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0705 GMT

COUNTRY

FX RIC

FX DAILY %

FX YTD %

INDEX

STOCKS DAILY %

STOCKS YTD %

Japan

JPY=

+0.30

-13.29

.N225

2.41

21.10

China

CNY=CFXS

-0.03

-5.72

.SSEC

0.20

-2.09

India

INR=IN

-0.04

-0.67

.NSEI

-0.13

5.25

Indonesia

IDR=

-0.41

-2.38

.JKSE

-1.21

-2.63

Malaysia

MYR=

-0.19

-7.78

.KLSE

-0.34

-3.89

Philippines

PHP=

+0.11

-1.99

.PSI

0.20

-9.02

S.Korea

KRW=KFTC

-0.50

-6.84

.KS11

1.03

2.91

Singapore

SGD=

+0.05

-2.13

.STI

0.32

-5.34

Taiwan

TWD=TP

-0.21

-5.47

.TWII

0.23

13.45

Thailand

THB=TH

-0.39

-4.59

.SETI

0.18

-17.04

Graphic: World FX rates https://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E

Asian stock markets https://tmsnrt.rs/2zpUAr4

(Reporting by Poonam Behura in Bengaluru; Editing by Raju Gopalakrishnan and Sonia Cheema)

