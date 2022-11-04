EMERGING MARKETS-Asian FX eye weekly losses on dollar's gains post-Fed

By Tejaswi Marthi

Nov 4 (Reuters) - Most Asian currencies were poised, on Friday, to post losses for the week, as the U.S. dollar looked set to clock its best week in over a month on bets that the Federal Reserve could take interest rates above 5% next year.

For the week, the Indonesian rupiah IDR= fell 1.1% and is on track for its worst week since Oct. 21. The Singapore dollar SGD= fell 0.3%, while the Philippine peso PHP= and the Malaysian ringgit MYR= skid 0.6% each for the week.

The U.S. dollar index =USD, was on track for a weekly gain of nearly 2%, its largest since September.

Fed rate futures now point to a terminal rate of about 5.15% by mid-2023, after the Fed raised rates by 75 basis points (bps) earlier this week.

"USD remains broadly firmer post-U.S. Federal Reserve meeting. Fed chair Jerome Powell's reference to higher peak rate may still undermine sentiments in the interim and that means pressure on Asian FX," analysts at OCBC said.

On Friday, the Vietnamese dong VND= fell 0.1% to hit a fresh record low of 24,876 per dollar, while the benchmark stock index .VNI fell 4.4%, marking its worst day in nearly a month.

Regional stocks were on the back foot, after Wall Street fell for a fourth straight session overnight, as lingering concerns about the Fed's hawkish tone weighed on sentiment. .N

Equities in the Philippines .PSI and Indonesia .JKSE fell 0.9% and 0.6%, respectively. The Taiwan benchmark .TWII slid 0.3%.

Investors will closely watch the U.S. non-farm payrolls report, due later in the day, for signs the Fed's rate hikes are beginning to have a notable impact on slowing the economy.

"Signs of a softer-than-expected labour market will be what equity bulls need to fuel a near-term recovery," said Yeap Jun Rong, market strategist at IG.

The peso PHP=, which has tumbled 13% this year and is Southeast Asia's worst-performing currency, rose 0.6% after the Philippines central bank said it will hike rates in tandem with the Fed to maintain the rate differential.

Philippine inflation accelerated to its fastest pace in 14 years in October, backing expectations of continued monetary policy tightening. Shreya Sodhani, research analyst at Barclays, expects a 50-bps hike in December after the planned 75-bps hike in November.

HIGHLIGHTS:

** Indonesian 10-year benchmark yields rise 3.9 bps to 7.474%

** India cenbank may set 7.60% as cut-off yield for 14-yr bond

** Thai interest rates will be based on domestic situation, not Fed - Finmin

Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0604 GMT COUNTRY FX RIC FX DAILY % FX YTD % INDEX STOCKS DAILY % STOCKS YTD % Japan JPY= +0.23 -22.21 .N225 -1.80 -5.65 China CNY=CFXS +0.72 -12.32 .SSEC 2.58 -15.51 India INR=IN +0.44 -9.92 .NSEI -0.04 3.98 Indonesia IDR= -0.19 -9.38 .JKSE -0.76 6.07 Malaysia MYR= -0.03 -12.23 .KLSE 0.81 -6.87 Philippines PHP= +0.62 -12.84 .PSI -1.14 -14.56 S.Korea KRW=KFTC +0.32 -16.25 .KS11 0.57 -21.33 Singapore SGD= +0.41 -4.72 .STI 0.84 0.16 Taiwan TWD=TP +0.16 -14.04 .TWII 0.31 -28.50 Thailand THB=TH +0.89 -11.22 .SETI 0.55 -1.40 (Reporting by Tejaswi Marthi in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza) ((Tejaswi.marthi@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.