EMERGING MARKETS-Asian FX extends sell-off on Ukraine jitters

The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0202 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

119.880

119.47

-0.34

Sing dlr

1.359

1.3575

-0.13

Taiwan dlr

28.573

28.487

-0.30

Korean won

1222.200

1216.3

-0.48

Baht

33.670

33.52

-0.45

Peso

52.400

52.41

+0.02

Rupiah

14340.000

14338

-0.01

Rupee

76.115

76.115

0.00

Ringgit

4.212

4.203

-0.21

Yuan

6.364

6.3568

-0.12

Change so far in 2022

Currency

Latest bid

End 2021

Pct Move

Japan yen

119.880

115.08

-4.00

Sing dlr

1.359

1.3490

-0.75

Taiwan dlr

28.573

27.676

-3.14

Korean won

1222.200

1188.60

-2.75

Baht

33.670

33.39

-0.83

Peso

52.400

50.99

-2.69

Rupiah

14340.000

14250

-0.63

Rupee

76.115

74.33

-2.35

Ringgit

4.212

4.1640

-1.14

Yuan

6.364

6.3550

-0.15

(Reporting by Sameer Manekar in Bengaluru)

