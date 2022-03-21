EMERGING MARKETS-Asian FX extends sell-off on Ukraine jitters

March 22 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0202 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

119.880

119.47

-0.34

Sing dlr

1.359

1.3575

-0.13

Taiwan dlr

28.573

28.487

-0.30

Korean won

1222.200

1216.3

-0.48

Baht

33.670

33.52

-0.45

Peso

52.400

52.41

+0.02

Rupiah

14340.000

14338

-0.01

Rupee

76.115

76.115

0.00

Ringgit

4.212

4.203

-0.21

Yuan

6.364

6.3568

-0.12

Change so far in 2022

Currency

Latest bid

End 2021

Pct Move

Japan yen

119.880

115.08

-4.00

Sing dlr

1.359

1.3490

-0.75

Taiwan dlr

28.573

27.676

-3.14

Korean won

1222.200

1188.60

-2.75

Baht

33.670

33.39

-0.83

Peso

52.400

50.99

-2.69

Rupiah

14340.000

14250

-0.63

Rupee

76.115

74.33

-2.35

Ringgit

4.212

4.1640

-1.14

Yuan

6.364

6.3550

-0.15

(Reporting by Sameer Manekar in Bengaluru)

((Sameer.Manekar@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: https://twitter.com/sameer_manekar))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.