EMERGING MARKETS-Asian FX extends sell-off on Ukraine jitters

March 22 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0202 GMT.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
119.880
119.47
-0.34
Sing dlr
1.359
1.3575
-0.13
Taiwan dlr
28.573
28.487
-0.30
Korean won
1222.200
1216.3
-0.48
Baht
33.670
33.52
-0.45
Peso
52.400
52.41
+0.02
Rupiah
14340.000
14338
-0.01
Rupee
76.115
76.115
0.00
Ringgit
4.212
4.203
-0.21
Yuan
6.364
6.3568
-0.12
Change so far in 2022
Currency
Latest bid
End 2021
Pct Move
Japan yen
119.880
115.08
-4.00
Sing dlr
1.359
1.3490
-0.75
Taiwan dlr
28.573
27.676
-3.14
Korean won
1222.200
1188.60
-2.75
Baht
33.670
33.39
-0.83
Peso
52.400
50.99
-2.69
Rupiah
14340.000
14250
-0.63
Rupee
76.115
74.33
-2.35
Ringgit
4.212
4.1640
-1.14
Yuan
6.364
6.3550
-0.15
(Reporting by Sameer Manekar in Bengaluru)
((Sameer.Manekar@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: https://twitter.com/sameer_manekar))
