EMERGING MARKETS-Asian FX, equities recover some ground as U.S. Treasuries yields moderate

By John Biju

Oct 5 (Reuters) - Asian emerging market currencies and equities recovered some ground on Thursday as mixed U.S. economic data dampened fears of further hikes in U.S. interest rates, bringing Treasury yields off 16-year highs.

Equities in Indonesia .JKSE, Singapore .STI, South Korea .KS11 and Taiwan .TWII gained between 0.3% and 0.8%, while those in the Philippines .PSI and Thailand .SETI lost 0.5% and 0.3% respectively.

The Indonesian rupiah IDR= and Malaysian ringgit MYR= snapped three-day losing streaks to advance 0.2%. Indonesia's 10-year yields D10YT=RR eased to 7.072% after hitting an 11-month high of 7.109% earlier in the session.

While U.S. private payrolls data offered investors some encouragement that interest rates were finally peaking, analysts said it was too early to be certain.

"We do think that higher U.S. rates and oil prices, and with that U.S. dollar strength, may extend a little further in the near term", said Michael Wan, senior currency analyst at MUFG Bank.

"As such, it's still a mixed environment for Asian FX until we get better clarity on the path of U.S. rates."

Back in Asia, the Philippine peso PHP= advanced 0.1%, while equities .PSI slid 0.5% after data showed consumer prices in the country rose for a second month in September.

Nicholas Mapa, a senior economist at ING said the peso benefited from the upside surprise in inflation as it raised the chance of Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas raising interest rates.

South Korea's inflation consumer inflation also overshot expectations in September, accelerating for a second month. The South Korean won KRW= advanced 0.3% while equities .KS11 gained 0.7%.

Thailand's baht THB=TH edged 0.1% higher after inflation in September came in below expectations. Equities in Bangkok .SETI retreated 0.3%.

The Singapore dollar SGD= and the Taiwan dollar TWD=TP appreciated 0.2%.

The Indian rupee INR=IN also edged higher. The Reserve Bank of India is expected to hold rates when the policy committee meets on Friday, according to a Reuters poll of economists.

Markets in China were closed for a public holiday.

HIGHLIGHTS:

** Thai 10-year benchmark yields TH10YT=RR fall 7 basis points to 3.3%

** Japan keeps markets guessing on yen intervention, warns against sharp falls

** Indian rupee to trade in tight range as RBI keeps intervening

Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0413 GMT

COUNTRY

FX RIC

FX DAILY %

FX YTD %

INDEX

STOCKS DAILY %

STOCKS YTD %

Japan

JPY=

+0.47

-11.66

.N225

1.47

18.70

China

CNY=CFXS

-

-5.43

.SSEC

-

0.69

India

INR=IN

+0.04

-0.59

.NSEI

0.46

7.84

Indonesia

IDR=

+0.19

-0.19

.JKSE

0.29

0.82

Malaysia

MYR=

+0.21

-6.76

.KLSE

0.24

-5.10

Philippines

PHP=

+0.07

-1.71

.PSI

-0.54

-4.60

S.Korea

KRW=

+0.31

-6.43

.KS11

0.78

8.41

Singapore

SGD=

+0.24

-2.10

.STI

0.77

-2.46

Taiwan

TWD=TP

+0.22

-4.80

.TWII

1.24

16.53

Thailand

THB=TH

+0.05

-6.22

.SETI

-0.30

-13.29

