EMERGING MARKETS-Asian FX, equities mixed after BoJ policy surprise

Jan 18 (Reuters) - Emerging Asian currencies and equities were mixed on Wednesday, with the rupiah gaining and the baht retreating after the Bank of Japan (BOJ), in a surprise move, stuck to its ultra-easy monetary policy.

The BOJ maintained ultra-low interest rates, ending days of market speculation that the central bank might phase out its massive stimulus programme in the wake of rising inflationary pressures.

"While the Japanese yen is not particularly correlated with Asian currencies, the U.S. dollar may benefit further from BOJ inaction, which in turn could result in more dollar strength compared to Asian currencies in the short term," said Mitul Kotecha, head of EM strategy at TD Securities.

The Thai baht THB=TH weakened 0.3%, the Singapore dollar SGD= edged 0.2% lower, while the South Korean won KRW=KFTC and Taiwan's dollar TWD=TP were largely unmoved.

On the other hand, the Indonesian rupiah IDR= appreciated 0.7% after weakening as much as 0.8% on Tuesday, while the Philippine peso PHP= rose 0.5%.

"With the Lunar New Year long holiday coming up in Asia next week, markets are likely to focus on taking profit/squaring positions as liquidity in Asia is expected to thin next week," said Christopher Wong, a currency strategist at OCBC.

Elsewhere in Asia, Malaysia's ringgit MYR= remained largely unmoved. Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM), the country's central bank, is expected to deliver its fifth consecutive quarter-percentage-point hike on Thursday, a Reuters poll found.

Also, Malaysian exports grew at a slower-than-expected pace in December.

"The trade surplus widened in December despite another sequential decline in exports. While tech exports contracted, their shipment levels continued to hold up," said Brain Tan, an analyst at Barclays Bank.

Meanwhile, Indonesia's central bank is also expected to deliver another 25 basis points rate hike on Thursday.

Equities in the region were also mixed on the day, with Jakarta stocks .JKSE dropping 0.4% after a four-day rally.

Singapore stocks .STI were up 0.2% and Philippine .PSI shares added 0.7%. Stocks in Shanghai .SSEC were unchanged.

HIGHLIGHTS:

** Indonesia approves $3.35 bln revised development plan for Eni's Merakes fields

** FOREX-Yen sinks after BOJ sticks to ultra-easy policy

** China's property sector shrinks 5.1% in 2022 - NBS

Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0602 GMT

COUNTRY

FX RIC

FX DAILY %

FX YTD %

INDEX

STOCKS DAILY %

STOCKS YTD %

Japan

JPY=

-1.94

+0.34

.N225

2.50

2.67

China

CNY=CFXS

-0.01

+1.93

.SSEC

0.07

4.44

India

INR=IN

+0.15

+1.32

.NSEI

0.50

0.22

Indonesia

IDR=

+0.66

+3.35

.JKSE

-0.37

-1.58

Malaysia

MYR=

-0.02

+1.71

.KLSE

-0.41

-0.15

Philippines

PHP=

+0.49

+1.90

.PSI

0.66

7.52

S.Korea

KRW=KFTC

-0.06

+2.02

.KS11

-0.57

5.78

Singapore

SGD=

-0.17

+1.32

.STI

0.17

1.07

Taiwan

TWD=TP

-0.01

+1.29

.TWII

0.04

5.62

Thailand

THB=TH

-0.32

+4.53

.SETI

0.18

0.93

(Reporting by Jaskiran Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)

