EMERGING MARKETS-Asian FX, equities gain footing as U.S. Treasury yields ease

By John Biju

Oct 5 (Reuters) - Asian emerging market currencies and equities edged higher on Thursday as dollar retreated and U.S. Treasury yields eased after mixed economic data soothed concerns about interest rates rising further.

The Indonesian rupiah IDR= and Malaysian ringgit MYR= snapped their three-day losing streak to appreciate 0.1% and 0.2%, respectively.

Equities in Taiwan .TWII, Indonesia .JKSE, Mumbai .NSEI and Singapore .STI added between 0.4% and 1.1%.

U.S. Treasury yields, which surged to 16-year highs on Wednesday, eased overnight. US/

The greenback also gave up some recent gains after the weaker-than-expected September U.S. private payrolls data offered investors some encouragement that interest rates were finally peaking. However, analysts flagged that it was too early to be certain.

"We stay cautious if these data releases signal any clear softening trend in the U.S. economy," analysts at Maybank wrote in a report.

The pullback in the greenback could be limited as prospects of the United States outperforming the rest of the world could keep the dollar supported, the analysts added.

Back in Asia, equities in the Philippines .PSI fell 1.1% after the central bank said it was ready to resume tighter monetary policy with consumer prices rising for a second month in September. The peso PHP= edged 0.1% higher.

The South Korean won KRW= was marginally up after official data showed that the country's consumer inflation accelerated for a second month in September, above market expectations.

Meanwhile, Thailand's inflation for September came in below expectations. The baht THB=TH was relatively unchanged while equities .SETI slid 0.2%.

Separately, a Reuters' poll found that bearish bets on most Asian currencies firmed after the possibility of higher-for-longer U.S. interest rates and the unprecedented surge in oil prices triggered a move away from riskier assets in recent times.

Markets in China were closed for a public holiday.

HIGHLIGHTS:

** Indonesia's 10-year yields ID10YT=RR fall 1.8 basis points to 7.065%

** Evergrande crisis tests Beijing's fallout management as creditor jitters mount

** Sri Lanka resumes rate cuts to boost growth as inflation cools

Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0621 GMT

COUNTRY

FX RIC

FX DAILY %

FX YTD %

INDEX

STOCKS DAILY %

STOCKS YTD %

Japan

JPY=

+0.30

-11.81

.N225

1.80

19.09

China

CNY=CFXS

-

-5.43

.SSEC

-

0.69

India

INR=IN

+0.00

-0.62

.NSEI

0.64

8.04

Indonesia

IDR=

+0.13

-0.26

.JKSE

0.36

0.89

Malaysia

MYR=

+0.15

-6.82

.KLSE

0.15

-5.18

Philippines

PHP=

+0.07

-1.71

.PSI

-1.11

-5.14

S.Korea

KRW=

+0.09

-6.62

.KS11

-0.02

7.54

Singapore

SGD=

+0.12

-2.23

.STI

0.43

-2.78

Taiwan

TWD=TP

+0.18

-4.83

.TWII

1.11

16.38

Thailand

THB=TH

-0.08

-6.35

.SETI

-0.16

-13.17

