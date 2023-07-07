EMERGING MARKETS-Asian FX, equities fall as Fed rate-hike jitters persist

By Nausheen Thusoo

July 7 (Reuters) - The Indonesian rupiah lead losses among Asian currencies and most regional equities fell in a broad based sell-off on Friday, on renewed worries of higher-for-longer Federal Reserve interest rates.

The rupiah IDR= depreciated 0.6% to hit its lowest level since March 27, becoming the worst performing currency for the day. The country's central bank in a statement said it was ready to intervene in the foreign exchange market to defend the rupiah when needed.

The Thai baht THB=TH and Malaysian ringgit MYR= eased 0.2% while the Taiwan dollar TWD=TP slumped 0.2%.

A resilient U.S. jobs data sparked a sell-off in U.S. Treasuries, which in turn reverberated in bond markets across Asia on rising bets that the Fed was not yet done with its rate hiking cycle.

The two-year US2YT=RR Treasury yield, which typically moves in step with interest rate expectations, was up 5.1 basis points at 5.002% after rising to 5.120%, the highest since June 2007.

The dollar held tight ranges as investors closely watched nonfarm payrolls report is due later in the day. FRX/

"Strong data print in US is pushing back worries of US recession while on the other hand, PMI indicators in the region including China, Korea, Thailand and Australia continue to point to a deceleration in economic activities," Chirstopher Wong, FX Strategist at OCBC, wrote in a note.

"We still cannot rule out potential for a USD pullback in the near-term but the higher for longer narrative could continue to keep the USD-Asia pairings buoyant on dips," Maybank analysts wrote.

However, Barclays analysts said most emerging market assets had historically reacted positively to U.S. economic resilience and the trajectories of central banks in those countries were unlikely be derailed by the Fed.

The South Korean KRW=KFTC won skidded 0.6%. The country's central bank is scheduled to announce an interest rate decision next week.

Bucking the trend, the Philippines peso PHP= and the Singapore dollar SGD= rose 0.2% and 0.1% respectively.

China's yuan also firmed 0.1%, as the central bank's daily fixing reinforced investor views authorities have little tolerance for heavy slides in the currency. CNY/

Equities in the region traded in red, with shares in the Philippines .PSI and South Korea .KS11 losing over 1.1% , while those in Singapore .STI, Malaysia .KLSE, and Indonesia .JKSE tumbled over 0.3%.

HIGHLIGHTS:

** Malaysia international reserves at $111.4 billion on June 30 vs $112.9 billion on June 15

** Indonesia's forex reserves drop to $137.5 bln at end-June

** U.S. 10-year Treasury yield US10YT=RR at 4.0396%, highest since early March

Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0633 GMT

COUNTRY

FX RIC

FX DAILY %

FX YTD %

INDEX

STOCKS DAILY %

STOCKS YTD %

Japan

JPY=

+0.43

-8.60

.N225

-1.17

24.12

China

CNY=CFXS

+0.09

-4.73

.SSEC

-0.13

3.63

India

INR=IN

-0.20

+0.05

.NSEI

-0.58

7.06

Indonesia

IDR=

-0.63

+2.84

.JKSE

-0.40

-1.75

Malaysia

MYR=

-0.15

-5.72

.KLSE

-0.28

-7.58

Philippines

PHP=

+0.27

+0.27

.PSI

-1.19

-2.57

S.Korea

KRW=KFTC

-0.31

-3.10

.KS11

-1.16

12.98

Singapore

SGD=

+0.11

-0.90

.STI

-0.35

-3.44

Taiwan

TWD=TP

-0.29

-1.92

.TWII

-0.58

17.87

Thailand

THB=TH

-0.14

-1.80

.SETI

0.09

-10.60

(Reporting by Nausheen Thusoo in Bengaluru; Editing by Nivedita Bhattacharjee)

