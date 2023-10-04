EMERGING MARKETS-Asian FX, equities extend selloff as interest rate woes weigh

By John Biju

Oct 4 (Reuters) - Most emerging Asian currencies depreciated for the third straight session on Wednesday as market participants steered clear of riskier assets, pressured by surging U.S. Treasury yields.

The Thai baht THB=TH and the Malaysian ringgit MYR= hovered near 11-month lows. Meanwhile, the Indonesian rupiah IDR= continued to veer around 10-month lows after erasing all the gains so far this year on Tuesday.

All three currencies logged three straight sessions of losses.

Shares in Asia were also subdued with equities in Singapore .STI, South Korea .KS11 and Indonesia .JKSE declining between 1.1% and 2.3%.

U.S. Treasury yields US10YT=RR, which hit 16-year high after raised fears that the Federal Reserve would keep interest rates higher for longer, triggered a sell-off in riskier Asian assets.

"We expect Asia excluding Japan on the whole to slip back further amid recession risks; albeit prone to two-way volatility and differentiated outcomes," analysts at Mizuho Bank said. The rout in Asian currencies caught the attention of central banks including Bank Indonesia, which intervened in the foreign exchange market on Tuesday to manage the supply and demand of U.S. dollars, and on Wednesday bought government bonds to instil confidence in the market.

Indonesia's 10-year yields ID10YT=RR scaled a fresh 10-month peak of 7.067%.

The Singapore dollar SGD= weakened up to 0.2% to 1.3754 per dollar while shares .STI lost up to 1.8% to hit their lowest level since early July.

Investors expect the Monetary Authority of Singapore to stand pat on rates next week as the city-state fights a weak economic outlook and persistent price pressures.

The Taiwan dollar TWD=TP retreated up to 0.3% to 32.435 per dollar, hitting its lowest level since June 2016.

The Philippine peso PHP=, the South Korean won KRW= and the Indian rupee INR= were largely unchanged.

Market participants are also awaiting inflation data from Thailand, Philippines and South Korea this week and the Reserve Bank of India's monetary policy decision.

Markets in China were closed for a public holiday.

HIGHLIGHTS:

** Thai 10-year benchmark yields TH10YT=RR rise 14 basis points to 3.370%

** Japan keeps markets guessing on yen intervention, warns against sharp falls

** Thai c.bank chief's opinions on economy 'different' from new PM's

Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0527 GMT

COUNTRY

FX RIC

FX DAILY %

FX YTD %

INDEX

STOCKS DAILY %

STOCKS YTD %

Japan

JPY=

-0.13

-12.13

.N225

-2.28

16.99

China

CNY=CFXS

-

-5.43

.SSEC

-

0.69

India

INR=IN

-0.05

-0.63

.NSEI

-0.55

7.27

Indonesia

IDR=

-0.33

-0.40

.JKSE

-1.05

0.25

Malaysia

MYR=

-0.15

-6.96

.KLSE

-0.31

-5.34

Philippines

PHP=

-0.04

-1.83

.PSI

-0.42

-4.37

S.Korea

KRW=

+0.04

-7.32

.KS11

-2.33

7.66

Singapore

SGD=

-0.08

-2.49

.STI

-1.53

-3.32

Taiwan

TWD=TP

-0.30

-5.30

.TWII

-1.07

15.14

Thailand

THB=TH

-0.24

-6.95

.SETI

0.40

-12.92

Graphic: World FX rates https://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E

Asian stock markets https://tmsnrt.rs/2zpUAr4

(Reporting by John Biju in Bengaluru; Editing by Dhanya Ann Thoppil)

((John.Biju@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.