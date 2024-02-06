EMERGING MARKETS-Asian FX, equities edge higher on prospects of policy boost in China

By John Biju

Feb 6 (Reuters) - Emerging Asian equities and currencies advanced on Tuesday, tracking a rebound in Chinese markets after Beijing ramped up efforts to arrest recent heavy stock market losses, while investors cautiously reassessed Federal Reserve rate-cut bets.

Equities in Shanghai .SSEC jumped 3.1%, posting their biggest percentage gain since March 2022, rebounding from a five-year low hit on Monday.

Market sentiment received a boost after a slew of announcements from China's securities regulator, and a news report that President Xi Jinping was set to discuss markets with financial regulators, highlighting the authorities' urgency to provide a policy boost.

Christopher Wong, FX strategist at OCBC, said the support measures were helping to lift sentiment for Asian currencies in the region to some extent as well, but questioned the sustainability of the rebound.

Currencies in the region also edged higher with the Singapore dollar SGD= and the South Korean won KRW=KFTC climbing 0.2% each.

Traders are pricing in a 15% chance of a Fed rate cut in March, down from 46% a week ago, according to the CME Group's FedWatch Tool.

"Most Asian central banks are likely to wait for the Fed to begin cutting rates before moving themselves," said Alvin Tan, head of Asia FX strategy at RBC Capital Markets.

He added that key exceptions were the People's Bank of China, which has already begun easing, "and possibly the Bank of Thailand due to the government's pressure to support the economy".

The Bank of Thailand is due to announce its policy decision on Wednesday, in which it is expected to keep its key interest rate unchanged and leave it there until early 2025, according to a Reuters poll.

Data on Monday showed Thai inflation slowed for a fourth straight month in January. That prompted Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin to again call on the central bank to cut interest rates, saying a 25 basis-point cut would help people and not stoke inflation.

The Thai baht THB=TH gained 0.4%.

Data in the Philippines showed annual inflation increased at its slowest pace in over three years.

However, the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP), which is set to meet on Feb. 15, reinforced its hawkish stance saying monetary policy would have to stay 'sufficiently tight' until a sustained downward trend in inflation becomes evident.

The peso PHP= added 0.3% on Tuesday.

HIGHLIGHTS:

** Reserve Bank of India rate decision, China inflation data due this week

** Japan can retain deflation-fighting mandate even if BOJ ends negative rates -govt official

** Singapore's banks profits set to peak as rates boost fades

Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0707 GMT

COUNTRY

FX RIC

FX DAILY %

FX YTD %

INDEX

STOCKS DAILY %

STOCKS YTD %

Japan

JPY=

+0.19

-4.94

.N225

-0.53

8.06

China

CNY=CFXS

+0.14

-1.26

.SSEC

3.06

-6.38

India

INR=IN

+0.02

+0.20

.NSEI

0.58

0.77

Indonesia

IDR=

-0.20

-2.14

.JKSE

0.37

-0.65

Malaysia

MYR=

-0.19

-3.51

.KLSE

0.00

3.90

Philippines

PHP=

+0.28

-1.37

.PSI

0.40

4.73

S.Korea

KRW=KFTC

+0.24

-2.98

.KS11

-0.58

-2.98

Singapore

SGD=

+0.23

-1.85

.STI

-0.24

-3.51

Taiwan

TWD=TP

+0.13

-1.91

.TWII

-

0.92

Thailand

THB=TH

+0.42

-4.06

.SETI

0.96

-1.31

(Reporting by John Biju in Bengaluru; Editing by Shri Navaratnam and Janane Venkatraman)

