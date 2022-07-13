EMERGING MARKETS-Asian FX edges up but cautious ahead of U.S. inflation data

By Harish Sridharan

July 13 (Reuters) - Asia's emerging market currencies notched small gains on Wednesday to pare some recent losses, but caution prevailed ahead of U.S. inflation data that could determine the pace of further policy tightening in the world's largest economy.

South Korea's won KRW=KFTC strengthened 0.6% after the central bank delivered a historic half-point interest rate hike, but still hovered near a 13-year low. Malaysia's ringgit MYR= and the Singaporean dollar SGD= both rose 0.1%.

Currencies in the region have come under immense pressure in recent months, with expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve will hike rates faster and further than its peers contributing significantly to the safe haven dollar's unrelenting surge.

A high U.S. inflation print would likely be read by the Fed as a sign they need to continue with aggressive interest rate rises, which is likely to weigh further on beaten down Asian currencies.

Risk appetite in Asia may continue to be restrained amid global growth concerns and fears of tighter financial conditions, even if there is a moderation in the U.S. CPI (consumer price index), said Christopher Wong, senior FX strategist at Maybank.

Economists forecast headline U.S. inflation accelerated 8.8% year-on-year to a 40-year high in June.

Taiwan stocks .TWII rebounded strongly after plummeting to a more than one-and-a-half year low in the previous session, as the government announced it would activate its T$500 billion ($16.75 billion) stock stabilisation fund to intervene in the market.

The benchmark index jumped over 3% to post its best intraday gain since mid-march.

The index has still dropped over 20% this year, and along with the KOSPI .KS11 in South Korea, is the worst performing stock index in the region this year.

Equities in Seoul rose 0.6%. The central bank's hefty rate hike had been expected as policymakers try to curb inflation that is running at the fastest pace in 24 years.

The Bank of Korea raised its benchmark interest rate by 50 basis points to 2.25%, the biggest increase since the bank adopted its current policy system in 1999, and markets expect more tightening in coming months.

"There are mounting pressures for global central banks to default to upsized rate hikes upfront in response to continued upside surprise in inflation," Mizuho economist Vishnu Varathan said in a note.

The prospect of more rate hikes from India's central bank also rose as annual consumer inflation reported on Tuesday remained well beyond the Reserve Bank of India's tolerance limit for the sixth month in a row.

June's print of 7.01% was almost in line with the 7.04% forecast by economists in a Reuters poll, and higher than 6.26% in the year earlier period.

Shares in India .NSEI rose 0.4%, while the rupee INR=IN traded flat.

Shares in Singapore .STI, Malaysia .KLSE and the Philippines .PSI all fell, declining between 0.7% and 1.1%.

The stock market in Thailand was closed for a local holiday.

HIGHLIGHTS

** Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Corp 2330.TW jumps as much as 5% to hit 2-week high

** China's foreign trade faces instabilities and uncertainties: customs official

** Indian rupee INR=IN hovers near record lows

Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0357 GMT

COUNTRY

FX RIC

FX DAILY %

FX YTD %

INDEX

STOCKS DAILY %

STOCKS YTD %

Japan

JPY=

-0.20

-16.08

.N225

0.55

-8.02

China

CNY=CFXS

-0.04

-5.51

.SSEC

0.36

-9.52

India

INR=IN

+0.03

-6.59

.NSEI

0.44

-7.06

Indonesia

IDR=

+0.00

-4.90

.JKSE

-0.56

1.51

Malaysia

MYR=

+0.11

-6.00

.KLSE

-0.73

-9.69

Philippines

PHP=

+0.05

-9.45

.PSI

-1.10

-11.83

S.Korea

KRW=KFTC

+0.64

-8.81

.KS11

0.73

-21.60

Singapore

SGD=

+0.12

-4.04

.STI

-0.65

0.06

Taiwan

TWD=TP

+0.05

-7.33

.TWII

2.93

-21.18

Thailand

THB=TH

-0.10

-7.78

.SETI

-

-6.69

Graphic: World FX rates https://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E

Asian stock marketshttps://tmsnrt.rs/2zpUAr4

(Reporting by Harish Sridharan in Bengaluru; Editing by Kim Coghill)

((Harish.Sridharan@thomsonreuters.com;))

