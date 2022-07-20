EMERGING MARKETS-Asian FX edge lower, Thai baht leads losses

July 21 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0205 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

138.300

138.2

-0.07

Sing dlr

1.393

1.393

+0.01

Taiwan dlr

29.939

29.896

-0.14

Korean won

1313.800

1312.9

-0.07

Baht

36.765

36.675

-0.24

Peso

56.325

56.26

-0.12

Rupiah

14995.000

14985

-0.07

Rupee

79.990

79.99

+0.00

Ringgit

4.455

4.45

-0.10

Yuan

6.765

6.757

-0.11

Change so far in 2022

Currency

Latest bid

End 2021

Pct Move

Japan yen

138.300

115.08

-16.79

Sing dlr

1.393

1.3490

-3.15

Taiwan dlr

29.939

27.676

-7.56

Korean won

1313.800

1188.60

-9.53

Baht

36.765

33.39

-9.18

Peso

56.325

50.99

-9.47

Rupiah

14995.000

14250

-4.97

Rupee

79.990

74.33

-7.08

Ringgit

4.455

4.1640

-6.52

Yuan

6.765

6.3550

-6.06

