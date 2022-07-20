EMERGING MARKETS-Asian FX edge lower, Thai baht leads losses

July 21 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0205 GMT.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
138.300
138.2
-0.07
Sing dlr
1.393
1.393
+0.01
Taiwan dlr
29.939
29.896
-0.14
Korean won
1313.800
1312.9
-0.07
Baht
36.765
36.675
-0.24
Peso
56.325
56.26
-0.12
Rupiah
14995.000
14985
-0.07
Rupee
79.990
79.99
+0.00
Ringgit
4.455
4.45
-0.10
Yuan
6.765
6.757
-0.11
Change so far in 2022
Currency
Latest bid
End 2021
Pct Move
Japan yen
138.300
115.08
-16.79
Sing dlr
1.393
1.3490
-3.15
Taiwan dlr
29.939
27.676
-7.56
Korean won
1313.800
1188.60
-9.53
Baht
36.765
33.39
-9.18
Peso
56.325
50.99
-9.47
Rupiah
14995.000
14250
-4.97
Rupee
79.990
74.33
-7.08
Ringgit
4.455
4.1640
-6.52
Yuan
6.765
6.3550
-6.06
(Compiled by Tejaswi Marthi in Bengaluru)
