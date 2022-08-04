EMERGING MARKETS-Asian FX drifts sideways on strong dollar, await U.S. jobs data

By Sameer Manekar

Aug 4 (Reuters) - Asian currencies struggled to make headway on Thursday as the U.S. dollar remained strong on easing geopolitical tensions and hawkish Federal Reserve officials who suggested more upcoming rate hikes even at the risk of recession.

Regional equities were mixed, with benchmarks in Malaysia .KLSE, Thailand .SETI, South Korea .KS11 and China .SSEC advancing as much as 0.7%, while shares in the Philippines .PSI, Taiwan .TWII, and Indonesia .JKSE slipped up to 0.5%.

The U.S. dollar index =USD, which measures the greenback against a basket of six currencies, was steady in early trade at 106.380, a half-percent appreciation this month so far as investors absorbed potential future rate hikes. USD/

Treasury yields slipped from two-week highs, with yields on the 10-year note US10YT=RR at 2.7191% on strong factory orders data, with an eye on non-farm payrolls set to be released on Friday which would partly determine the magnitude of Fed's tightening. US/

Regional bond yields were flat-to-low, with returns on high-yield notes: India IN10YT=RR and Indonesia ID10YT=RR at 7.216% and 7.223%, respectively.

The Indian rupee INR=IN fell 0.3% on a widening trade deficit and global flows into the safe-haven dollar. The currency, down around 7% so far, is expected to trade near its historic lows in the coming quarter, a Reuters poll showed.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is expected to hike its repo rate on Friday, although analysts are split on the size of the hike. Tightening of borrowing costs is expected to provide some stability to the wobbly currency.

In Thailand, the baht THB=TH appreciated marginally as investors await central bank meeting next week when the tourism-reliant country is expected to hop on the policy tightening bandwagon.

"Signs of resilience in macro outcomes could help buffer Thai baht from further bouts of deterioration in sentiment, even as the pace of recovery could be crimped by uncertainties over timing in return of Chinese tourists," analysts at Maybank said in a note.

They expect the currency, which is among the worst hit so far this year, to find support at 37.0 per dollar level, with resistance at 36.0 level.

HIGHLIGHTS:

** Indonesian 5-year yields edge higher to 6.516%

** DBS Q2 profit tops estimates as banks benefit from rising interest rates

** FX markets haven't seen last of dollar strength yet - analysts - Reuters poll

Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0404 GMT

COUNTRY

FX

RIC

FX

DAILY %

FX

YTD %

INDEX

STOCKS

DAILY %

STOCKS

YTD %

Japan

JPY=

+0.08

-13.96

.N225

0.50

-3.16

China

CNY=CFXS

+0.07

-5.92

.SSEC

0.15

-12.95

India

INR=IN

-0.39

-6.47

.NSEI

0.43

0.63

Indonesia

IDR=

-0.13

-4.55

.JKSE

0.28

7.36

Malaysia

MYR=

+0.07

-6.47

.KLSE

0.62

-2.45

Philippines

PHP=

-0.05

-8.51

.PSI

0.12

-9.62

S.Korea

KRW=KFTC

-0.08

-9.36

.KS11

0.26

-17.12

Singapore

SGD=

+0.01

-2.26

.STI

0.22

4.34

Taiwan

TWD=TP

-0.09

-7.80

.TWII

-1.38

-20.01

Thailand

THB=TH

+0.03

-7.78

.SETI

0.42

-3.39

(Reporting by Sameer Manekar in Bengaluru; Editing by Sam Holmes)

((Sameer.Manekar@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: https://twitter.com/sameer_manekar))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.