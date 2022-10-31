EMERGING MARKETS-Asian FX drag as U.S. dollar firms on hawkish Fed bets

By Tejaswi Marthi

Oct 31 (Reuters) - Asian currencies weakened on Monday as the greenback firmed after investors quashed hopes of a pivot on policy tightening by the U.S. Federal Reserve this week, while lacklustre factory activity data from China also weighed on the region.

The Malaysian ringgit MYR= and the Indonesian rupiah IDR fell 0.2% each. The Singapore dollar SGD= and the Philippine peso PHP= also inched lower.

The dollar firmed after data showed inflation was still running hot, therefore, cooling bets that the U.S. central bank could flag a less-aggressive rate hike this week. Policymakers are expected to hike key interest rate by 75 basis points.

"However, the markets are hopeful that a 50 bp hike could come in December," said Yeap Jun Rong, markets strategist at IG.

"The tone from Fed Chair Jerome Powell will be important, with markets likely to scrutinise for any increased concerns on economic conditions or further emphasis on the central bank's data-dependent stance, as compared with the current head-on resolve to tame inflation," he added.

Currencies in the region came under pressure as the Chinese yuan CNY=CFXS fell 0.2% after data showed that factory activity in the world's second-largest economy unexpectedly fell in October, dented by softening global demand and strict COVID-19 restrictions.

"China's Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) came in weaker than expected, but this should be no surprise given those broad-based COVID-19 restrictions that remained in place during the National Party Congress," said Stephen Innes, Managing Partner at SPI Asset Management.

Meanwhile, China's central bank said it will step up credit support for the real economy while keeping the yuan steady. The central bank's surprise interest rate cut in August was the main contributor to the recent depreciation in the yuan.

Equities in Singapore .STI rose as much as 2.2% and were set for their best day in nearly nine months, while stocks in Malaysia .KLSE climbed 1.2% to their highest level in more than a month. Stocks in Indonesia .JKSE and Thailand .SETI also traded in black.

HIGHLIGHTS:

** Indonesian 10-year benchmark yields fall to 7.543% to hit their lowest since Oct. 21

** Philippine c.bank sees October inflation in 7.1%-7.9% range

** Indonesia c.bank sees headline Oct inflation easing to 5.8% Y/Y

Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0420 GMT

COUNTRY

FX RIC

FX DAILY %

FX YTD %

INDEX

STOCKS DAILY %

STOCKS YTD %

Japan

JPY=

-0.28

-22.17

.N225

#VALUE!

#VALUE!

China

CNY=CFXS

-0.19

-12.51

.SSEC

-0.03

-19.91

India

INR=IN

+0.15

-9.74

.NSEI

0.97

3.49

Indonesia

IDR=

-0.23

-8.60

.JKSE

0.54

7.79

Malaysia

MYR=

-0.17

-11.87

.KLSE

1.22

-4.72

Philippines

PHP=

-0.03

-12.12

.PSI

-1.24

-13.61

S.Korea

KRW=KFTC

+0.15

-16.26

.KS11

1.01

-23.05

Singapore

SGD=

-0.03

-4.39

.STI

2.20

0.09

Taiwan

TWD=TP

-0.13

-14.02

.TWII

1.30

-28.89

Thailand

THB=TH

+0.03

-12.03

.SETI

0.53

-2.60

(Reporting by Tejaswi Marthi in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

((Tejaswi.marthi@thomsonreuters.com))

