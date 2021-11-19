EMERGING MARKETS-Asian FX down with Korean won falling the most, Indonesia stocks jump 1%

By Arundhati Dutta

Nov 19 (Reuters) - Most emerging Asian currencies fell on Friday, with the South Korean won leading losses, as the dollar firmed broadly while Indonesian shares rose 1% after the country swung to a current account surplus amid a brightening economic outlook.

The South Korean won KRW=KFTC dropped by as much as 0.5%, while the Thai baht THB=TH and the Singapore dollar SGD= weakened 0.1%, each.

The dollar was set to post a second week of gains and touched a 16-month high. The currency has been rallying since data showed last week that U.S. inflation in October had hit a 31-year high while other indicators also suggested solid economic momentum. USD/

Equity markets were mixed, with shares in the Philippines .PSI and Singapore .STI falling after disappointing earnings from Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba 9988.HK stoked worries about slowing growth in the region's biggest trading partner.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan .MIAPJ0000PUS fell 0.44% and was set for a weekly decline of 1.2%.

South Korean shares .KS11 were on course for a fifth weekly decline as surging COVID-19 cases and broadening inflationary risks dented investor sentiment.

On the upside, shares in Indonesia .JKSE gained over 1% after third-quarter current account data showed a surplus of $4.5 billion as merchandise exports got a boost from high commodity prices.

Also aiding sentiment was Bank Indonesia's bullish assertion on Thursday that economic activity would pick up in the fourth quarter and in 2022 compared to this year.

"All signs point to a stark pickup in domestic activity with recent manufacturing indices heading higher alongside surging demand for Indonesia's exports, " Nicholas Mapa, an analyst at ING, wrote in a note on Thursday.

Equities in Japan .N225 rose after Prime Minister Fumio Kishida announced a record $490 billion spending package to cushion the economic blow from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Indian markets were closed for a holiday.

HIGHLIGHTS:

**Malaysia's 10-year benchmark yield is up 0.2 basis points at 3.579%​​

**Indonesian 3-year benchmark yields are up 1 basis point at 4.58%

**Philippine 10-year benchmark yield is unchanged at 5.022%

Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0430 GMT

COUNTRY

FX RIC

FX DAILY %

FX YTD %

INDEX

STOCKS DAILY %

STOCKS YTD %

Japan

JPY=

-0.10

-9.72

.N225

0.48

8.37

China

CNY=CFXS

-0.01

+2.23

.SSEC

0.34

1.71

Indonesia

IDR=

-0.08

-1.38

.JKSE

0.94

12.04

Malaysia

MYR=

-0.02

-3.85

.KLSE

0.09

-6.27

Philippines

PHP=

-0.20

-4.65

.PSI

-1.21

1.00

S.Korea

KRW=KFTC

-0.35

-8.30

.KS11

0.46

3.05

Singapore

SGD=

-0.07

-2.68

.STI

-0.18

13.62

Taiwan

TWD=TP

+0.02

+2.47

.TWII

-0.24

20.81

Thailand

THB=TH

-0.09

-8.10

.SETI

-0.40

13.46

(Reporting by Arundhati Dutta in Bengaluru)

((Arundhati.Dutta@thomsonreuters.com;))

