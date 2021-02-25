EMERGING MARKETS-Asian FX dips as dollar strength weighs; Philippine peso firms

Feb 26 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0225 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Change on the day at 0225 GMT

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

105.950

106.21

+0.25

Sing dlr

1.325

1.3252

-0.02

Taiwan dlr

27.788

28.256

+1.68

Korean won

1121.400

1107.8

-1.21

Peso

48.660

48.95

+0.60

Rupiah

14200.000

14080

-0.85

Rupee

72.415

72.415

0.00

Ringgit

4.047

4.038

-0.22

Yuan

6.470

6.4557

-0.23

Change so far in 2021

Currency

Latest bid

End 2020

Pct Move

Japan yen

105.950

103.24

-2.56

Sing dlr

1.325

1.3209

-0.34

Taiwan dlr

27.788

28.483

+2.50

Korean won

1121.400

1086.20

-3.14

Peso

48.660

48.01

-1.34

Rupiah

14200.000

14040

-1.13

Rupee

72.415

73.07

+0.90

Ringgit

4.047

4.0200

-0.67

Yuan

6.470

6.5283

+0.90

(Reporting by Rashmi Ashok in Bengaluru Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

