EMERGING MARKETS-Asian FX dips as dollar strength weighs; Philippine peso firms

Feb 26 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0225 GMT.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Change on the day at 0225 GMT
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
105.950
106.21
+0.25
Sing dlr
1.325
1.3252
-0.02
Taiwan dlr
27.788
28.256
+1.68
Korean won
1121.400
1107.8
-1.21
Peso
48.660
48.95
+0.60
Rupiah
14200.000
14080
-0.85
Rupee
72.415
72.415
0.00
Ringgit
4.047
4.038
-0.22
Yuan
6.470
6.4557
-0.23
Change so far in 2021
Currency
Latest bid
End 2020
Pct Move
Japan yen
105.950
103.24
-2.56
Sing dlr
1.325
1.3209
-0.34
Taiwan dlr
27.788
28.483
+2.50
Korean won
1121.400
1086.20
-3.14
Peso
48.660
48.01
-1.34
Rupiah
14200.000
14040
-1.13
Rupee
72.415
73.07
+0.90
Ringgit
4.047
4.0200
-0.67
Yuan
6.470
6.5283
+0.90
(Reporting by Rashmi Ashok in Bengaluru Editing by Shri Navaratnam)
((Rashmi.Ashok@thomsonreuters.com; +918061822604;))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.