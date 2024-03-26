EMERGING MARKETS-Asian FX declines; South Korean won drops 0.4%

March 27 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0207 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

151.760

151.55

-0.14

Sing dlr

1.346

1.3456

-0.04

Taiwan dlr

31.976

31.896

-0.25

Korean won

1344.700

1339.5

-0.39

Baht

36.390

36.3

-0.25

Peso

56.275

56.24

-0.06

Rupiah

15830.000

15785

-0.28

Rupee

83.280

83.28

+0.00

Ringgit

4.728

4.717

-0.23

Yuan

7.228

7.215

-0.17

Change so far in 2024

Currency

Latest bid

End 2023

Pct Move

Japan yen

151.760

141.060

-7.05

Sing dlr

1.346

1.319

-2.01

Taiwan dlr

31.976

30.735

-3.88

Korean won

1344.700

1288.000

-4.22

Baht

36.390

34.165

-6.11

Peso

56.275

55.388

-1.58

Rupiah

15830.000

15395.000

-2.75

Rupee

83.280

83.208

-0.09

Ringgit

4.728

4.590

-2.92

Yuan

7.228

7.098

-1.80

(Compiled by Poonam Behura in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

