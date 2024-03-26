EMERGING MARKETS-Asian FX declines; South Korean won drops 0.4%

March 27 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0207 GMT.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
151.760
151.55
-0.14
Sing dlr
1.346
1.3456
-0.04
Taiwan dlr
31.976
31.896
-0.25
Korean won
1344.700
1339.5
-0.39
Baht
36.390
36.3
-0.25
Peso
56.275
56.24
-0.06
Rupiah
15830.000
15785
-0.28
Rupee
83.280
83.28
+0.00
Ringgit
4.728
4.717
-0.23
Yuan
7.228
7.215
-0.17
Change so far in 2024
Currency
Latest bid
End 2023
Pct Move
Japan yen
151.760
141.060
-7.05
Sing dlr
1.346
1.319
-2.01
Taiwan dlr
31.976
30.735
-3.88
Korean won
1344.700
1288.000
-4.22
Baht
36.390
34.165
-6.11
Peso
56.275
55.388
-1.58
Rupiah
15830.000
15395.000
-2.75
Rupee
83.280
83.208
-0.09
Ringgit
4.728
4.590
-2.92
Yuan
7.228
7.098
-1.80
(Compiled by Poonam Behura in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
((Poonam.Behura@thomsonreuters.com))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.