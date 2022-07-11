EMERGING MARKETS-Asian FX decline on recession fears; key U.S., China data awaited

By Harish Sridharan

July 11 (Reuters) - Most Asian currencies started the week on a subdued note on Monday, as concerns about the global economic outlook drove investors towards the safe-haven dollar, ahead of key data by the United States and China this week.

China's yuan CNY=CFXS, the Singaporean dollar SGD= and South Korea's won KRW=KFTC declined between 0.1% and 0.2%, while the Indian rupee INR=IN weakened to a fresh record low in the face of broad strength in the U.S. dollar.

The greenback was perched near a 20-year peak, as a hawkish U.S. Federal Reserve and the possibility of a global recession persuaded investors to switch to the safety of U.S. bonds.

Stronger-than-expected U.S. labour market data has bolstered expectations the Fed will deliver another 75-basis-point rate hike later this month, a move that could pile further pressure on beaten down Asian currencies. FEDWATCH

"This week's focus pivots back to inflation, particularly the U.S. CPI (consumer price index) and the inherent hawkish Fed policy implications," said Stephen Innes, managing partner at SPI Asset Management.

Rising COVID-19 cases in China are adding to worries in the region. Multiple cities are enforcing fresh curbs, ranging from business suspensions to lockdowns, to stifle new clusters. Shanghai, the country's economic hub, is bracing for another mass testing campaign after detecting the BA.5 Omicron sub-variant.

Re-introduction of strict lockdown measures in China could trigger selling pressure on Asian emerging market assets, said Poon Panichpibool, a markets strategist at Krung Thai Bank.

China shares .SSEC tumbled as much as 1.8% to hit their lowest since June 23. Stocks in Taiwan .TWII and Philippines .PSI fell 0.9% and 0.7%, respectively.

Market participants are unlikely to place big bets on the yuan before a slew of key data release this week, including China's second-quarter GDP numbers.

Elevated commodity prices and narrowing interest rate differentials have weighed heavily on most Asian currencies. The Philippine peso PHP= and Thai baht THB=TH have fallen 9.7% and 7.6% this year, respectively.

The Philippine central bank's governor said it is prepared to raise its policy rates by 50 bps at its meeting in August, and follow up with further policy actions to control inflation and counter currency depreciation.

Thailand's central bank on Friday said they would let the baht move in line with market forces but will manage any excessive volatility in the currency.

On Monday, the peso PHP= was down 0.2%, while the baht THB=TH traded flat.

The Sri Lankan rupee LKR=LK was down 0.3%, as President Gotabaya Rajapaksa informed Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe that he will resign, after tens of thousands of protesters stormed the official residences of both men.

The stock market in Singapore, and equity and currency markets in Malaysia were closed on Monday.

HIGHLIGHTS

** Stocks in Shanghai hit 2-1/2-week low

** Thai economy seen back to pre-pandemic levels in Q1 2023 - c.bank chief

** Indian rupee INR=IN hits yet another record low

Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0621 GMT

COUNTRY

FX RIC

FX DAILY %

FX YTD %

INDEX

STOCKS DAILY %

STOCKS YTD %

Japan

JPY=

-0.61

-15.95

.N225

1.11

-6.87

China

CNY=CFXS

-0.24

-5.31

.SSEC

-1.57

-9.24

India

INR=IN

-0.20

-6.40

.NSEI

-0.40

-6.91

Indonesia

IDR=

+0.07

-4.78

.JKSE

-0.32

2.08

Malaysia

MYR=

-

-5.90

.KLSE

-

-9.04

Philippines

PHP=

-0.22

-8.86

.PSI

-0.65

-11.26

S.Korea

KRW=KFTC

-0.13

-8.70

.KS11

-0.44

-21.41

Singapore

SGD=

-0.21

-3.68

.STI

-

0.24

Taiwan

TWD=TP

-0.15

-7.16

.TWII

-0.86

-21.29

Thailand

THB=TH

+0.04

-7.20

.SETI

-0.18

-6.18

Graphic: World FX rates https://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E

Asian stock marketshttps://tmsnrt.rs/2zpUAr4

(Reporting by Harish Sridharan in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((Harish.Sridharan@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.