EMERGING MARKETS-Asian FX decline on dollar strength; Philippines inflation soars

By Upasana Singh
Dec 6 (Reuters) - Asian emerging stocks and currencies were trading lower on Tuesday, hit by regional inflation, extended U.S. Federal Reserve rate-hike worries and a firm dollar.
Annual inflation in the Philippines rose 8.0% in November from a year earlier, bolstering the case for a half-percentage point interest rate hike this month.
"Given the elevated inflation, especially rising pressure from core services inflation, we continue to expect the BSP (Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas) to deliver a 50 basis points hike in its December meeting," analysts at Goldman Sachs said.
Phillipines' central bank has raised rates six times this year to meet its annual inflation target of 2%-4%. Last week, its governor flagged another 25 bps or 50 bps hike at the Dec. 15 meeting.
The peso PHP=, which has lost about 9% so far this year, was flat among broadly lower Asian emerging currencies. Stocks in Manila .PSI soared 2.6%.
Poon Panichpibool, a markets strategist at Krung Thai Bank, said the U.S. dollar could peak over the medium-to-long-term, helping Asian currencies outperform the dollar next year.
South Korea's won KRW=KFTC and Indonesia's rupiah IDR= depreciated 1.8% and 0.7%, respectively, while India's rupee INR=IN fell 0.6%. Malaysia's ringgit MYR= retreated 0.3%.
The Singapore dollar SGD= appreciated 0.1% - the only bright spot among Asian emerging currencies.
Equity markets in Asia remained on the backfoot, with stocks in Jakarta .JKSE and Mumbai .NSEI declining 1.4% and 0.4%, respectively.
HIGHLIGHTS:
** Indonesian 10-year benchmark yields rise 8.2 basis points to 6.925%
** India's economy expected to grow 6.9% this year - World Bank
** China may announce 10 new COVID easing steps on Weds -sources
** Investors look to emerging markets as planets align for end of dollar bull market - analysis
The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0622 GMT.
Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0620 GMT
COUNTRY
FX RIC
FX DAILY %
FX YTD %
INDEX
STOCKS DAILY %
STOCKS YTD %
Japan
JPY=
-0.28
-16.08
.N225
0.24
-3.14
China
CNY=CFXS
-0.32
-8.99
.SSEC
0.04
-11.73
India
INR=IN
-0.58
-9.65
.NSEI
-0.42
7.31
Indonesia
IDR=
-0.74
-8.54
.JKSE
-1.39
4.69
Malaysia
MYR=
-0.34
-4.95
.KLSE
-0.14
-6.25
Philippines
PHP=
-0.04
-8.90
.PSI
2.58
-7.22
S.Korea
KRW=KFTC
-1.78
-9.67
.KS11
-1.10
-19.64
Singapore
SGD=
+0.10
-0.57
.STI
-0.41
4.18
Taiwan
TWD=TP
-0.62
-9.64
.TWII
-1.68
-19.16
Thailand
THB=TH
-0.90
-4.76
.SETI
-0.44
-1.40
(Reporting by Upasana Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Nivedita Bhattacharjee)
