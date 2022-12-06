EMERGING MARKETS-Asian FX decline on dollar strength; Philippines inflation soars

December 06, 2022

Dec 6 (Reuters) - Asian emerging stocks and currencies were trading lower on Tuesday, hit by regional inflation, extended U.S. Federal Reserve rate-hike worries and a firm dollar.

Annual inflation in the Philippines rose 8.0% in November from a year earlier, bolstering the case for a half-percentage point interest rate hike this month.

"Given the elevated inflation, especially rising pressure from core services inflation, we continue to expect the BSP (Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas) to deliver a 50 basis points hike in its December meeting," analysts at Goldman Sachs said.

Phillipines' central bank has raised rates six times this year to meet its annual inflation target of 2%-4%. Last week, its governor flagged another 25 bps or 50 bps hike at the Dec. 15 meeting.

The peso PHP=, which has lost about 9% so far this year, was flat among broadly lower Asian emerging currencies. Stocks in Manila .PSI soared 2.6%.

Poon Panichpibool, a markets strategist at Krung Thai Bank, said the U.S. dollar could peak over the medium-to-long-term, helping Asian currencies outperform the dollar next year.

South Korea's won KRW=KFTC and Indonesia's rupiah IDR= depreciated 1.8% and 0.7%, respectively, while India's rupee INR=IN fell 0.6%. Malaysia's ringgit MYR= retreated 0.3%.

The Singapore dollar SGD= appreciated 0.1% - the only bright spot among Asian emerging currencies.

Equity markets in Asia remained on the backfoot, with stocks in Jakarta .JKSE and Mumbai .NSEI declining 1.4% and 0.4%, respectively.

HIGHLIGHTS:

** Indonesian 10-year benchmark yields rise 8.2 basis points to 6.925%

** India's economy expected to grow 6.9% this year - World Bank

** China may announce 10 new COVID easing steps on Weds -sources

** Investors look to emerging markets as planets align for end of dollar bull market - analysis

The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0622 GMT.

Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0620 GMT

COUNTRY

FX RIC

FX DAILY %

FX YTD %

INDEX

STOCKS DAILY %

STOCKS YTD %

Japan

JPY=

-0.28

-16.08

.N225

0.24

-3.14

China

CNY=CFXS

-0.32

-8.99

.SSEC

0.04

-11.73

India

INR=IN

-0.58

-9.65

.NSEI

-0.42

7.31

Indonesia

IDR=

-0.74

-8.54

.JKSE

-1.39

4.69

Malaysia

MYR=

-0.34

-4.95

.KLSE

-0.14

-6.25

Philippines

PHP=

-0.04

-8.90

.PSI

2.58

-7.22

S.Korea

KRW=KFTC

-1.78

-9.67

.KS11

-1.10

-19.64

Singapore

SGD=

+0.10

-0.57

.STI

-0.41

4.18

Taiwan

TWD=TP

-0.62

-9.64

.TWII

-1.68

-19.16

Thailand

THB=TH

-0.90

-4.76

.SETI

-0.44

-1.40

(Reporting by Upasana Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Nivedita Bhattacharjee)

((Upasana.Singh@thomsonreuters.com;))

