EMERGING MARKETS-Asian FX climbs, focus on Thailand's parliamentary session

July 3 (Reuters) - The Philippine peso hit a more than two-month high on Monday, while Thailand's baht led gains in emerging Asia with markets awaiting the country's first parliamentary session following the May election scheduled to take place later in the day.

The peso PHP= rose 0.3% to mark its highest level since April 12. The baht THB=TH strengthened 0.5%.

Investors' focus is on a motion for the formation of a new government in Thailand, following the general election in May, with the vote to elect a new prime minister likely to be held in July.

"I am quite concerned the baht could be quite volatile i.e. reverse recent gains," said Poon Panichpibool, a markets strategist at Krung Thai Bank.

If the Pheu Thai party reaffirms their goal to secure the House speakership, that could signal more tensions with the Move Forward party and could be seen as raising uncertainty about forming the coalition government, Panichpibool added.

Elsewhere, China's ruling Communist Party appointed central bank Deputy Governor Pan Gongsheng as the bank's party secretary on Saturday, a move the Wall Street Journal said would be a prelude to becoming governor.

"Given Pan's insider status and reputation for openness to foreign investors, his promotion implies policy continuity and reinforces China's image of openness," analysts at OCBC wrote in a note.

Separately, data showed China's factory activity growth in June eased to 50.5 from 50.9 in May, beating market forecasts of 50.2, but still underlining the weakening trend seen in other surveys.

The yuan CNY=CFXS firmed 0.1%, while equities in Shanghai .SSEC jumped 1.2%.

Indonesia's annual inflation rate eased further in June to 3.52%, settling into the central bank's target range for a second consecutive month.

The headline rate reached the upper end of Bank Indonesia's (BI) 2% to 4% target range earlier than expected in May and sparked speculation BI might soon start easing policy rates.

The rupiah IDR= was trading 0.2% lower on Monday.

In South Korea, factory activity shrank at a steeper pace in June and extended its downturn to a record 12th consecutive month.

The won KRW=KFTC rose 0.8% as signs of a recovery in the country's exports and Wall Street's rally in the previous session aided the currency.

Among other currencies, the Vietnamese dong VND=VN eased 0.1% to hit a more than three-month low and Russia's rouble RUB= weakened 1.8% over domestic political risk concerns.

Stocks across emerging Asia were trading higher, with equities in Seoul .KS11, Kuala Lumpur .KLSE and Mumbai .NSEI climbing between 0.6% and 1.3%.

HIGHLIGHTS:

** India's manufacturing industry expanded at the second-fastest rate this year in June, albeit at a slightly slower pace than in May, supported by robust demand despite higher inflationary pressures

** The ratio of Thailand's household debt to gross domestic product is currently at a "worrying" 90.6%, the central bank said on Monday

The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0538 GMT.

COUNTRY

FX RIC

FX DAILY %

FX YTD %

INDEX

STOCKS DAILY %

STOCKS YTD %

Japan

JPY=

-0.05

-9.20

.N225

1.65

29.28

China

CNY=CFXS

+0.09

-4.75

.SSEC

1.20

4.90

India

INR=IN

+0.28

+1.12

.NSEI

0.56

6.58

Indonesia

IDR=

-0.23

+3.59

.JKSE

0.32

-2.44

Malaysia

MYR=

+0.00

-5.68

.KLSE

0.87

-7.14

Philippines

PHP=

+0.26

+1.00

.PSI

0.24

-1.26

S.Korea

KRW=KFTC

+0.84

-3.23

.KS11

1.28

16.13

Singapore

SGD=

+0.11

-0.79

.STI

0.20

-1.20

Taiwan

TWD=TP

+0.02

-1.36

.TWII

0.94

20.78

Thailand

THB=TH

+0.50

-1.61

.SETI

0.15

-9.79

(Reporting by Upasana Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

