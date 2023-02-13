EMERGING MARKETS-Asian FX climb; Philippine peso, Malaysian ringgit among top gainers

Feb 14 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0204 GMT.
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
132.140
132.4
+0.20
Sing dlr
1.328
1.3283
+0.01
Taiwan dlr
30.189
30.238
+0.16
Korean won
1271.600
1277.3
+0.45
Baht
33.820
33.79
-0.09
Peso
54.710
54.81
+0.18
Rupiah
15185.000
15190
+0.03
Rupee
82.718
82.7175
+0.00
Ringgit
4.353
4.36
+0.16
Yuan
6.816
6.819
+0.05
Change so far in 2023
Currency
Latest bid
End 2022
Pct Move
Japan yen
132.140
131.110
-0.78
Sing dlr
1.328
1.340
+0.87
Taiwan dlr
30.189
30.708
+1.72
Korean won
1271.600
1264.500
-0.56
Baht
33.820
34.585
+2.26
Peso
54.710
55.670
+1.75
Rupiah
15185.000
15565.000
+2.50
Rupee
82.718
82.720
+0.00
Ringgit
4.353
4.400
+1.08
Yuan
6.816
6.900
+1.24
(Compiled by Tejaswi Marthi in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)
((Tejaswi.marthi@thomsonreuters.com))
