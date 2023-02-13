EMERGING MARKETS-Asian FX climb; Philippine peso, Malaysian ringgit among top gainers

Feb 14 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0204 GMT.

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

132.140

132.4

+0.20

Sing dlr

1.328

1.3283

+0.01

Taiwan dlr

30.189

30.238

+0.16

Korean won

1271.600

1277.3

+0.45

Baht

33.820

33.79

-0.09

Peso

54.710

54.81

+0.18

Rupiah

15185.000

15190

+0.03

Rupee

82.718

82.7175

+0.00

Ringgit

4.353

4.36

+0.16

Yuan

6.816

6.819

+0.05

Change so far in 2023

Currency

Latest bid

End 2022

Pct Move

Japan yen

132.140

131.110

-0.78

Sing dlr

1.328

1.340

+0.87

Taiwan dlr

30.189

30.708

+1.72

Korean won

1271.600

1264.500

-0.56

Baht

33.820

34.585

+2.26

Peso

54.710

55.670

+1.75

Rupiah

15185.000

15565.000

+2.50

Rupee

82.718

82.720

+0.00

Ringgit

4.353

4.400

+1.08

Yuan

6.816

6.900

+1.24

