EMERGING MARKETS-Asian FX cautious ahead of Fed minutes, Thai baht jumps on tourism prospects

Jan 4 (Reuters) - The Thai baht and Singapore dollar firmed on Wednesday among weak Asian currencies as investors remained risk-averse ahead of the release of U.S. Federal reserve policy meeting minutes and as China's COVID-19 cases continued to mount.

The baht THB=TH outperformed with a 0.5% rise to its highest since May 31, benefiting from expectations that China's scaling back of stringent anti-virus controls could boost tourism.

Thailand is expecting at least 5 million Chinese tourist arrivals this year as China reopens its borders, in what could be a further boost to the Southeast Asian country's economy and its vital tourism sector.

Although optimism over inbound Chinese tourists could power the baht higher in the near term, Poon Panichpibool, markets strategist with Krung Thai Bank, warned of the possibility that another COVID wave could follow.

"This could cause more stress for the healthcare system if the government is not well-prepared," he said, adding that such a scenario could spur profit-taking on Thai assets.

The Singapore dollar SGD= gained 0.3%. It was the best performing regional currency in 2022, supported by proactive tightening by its monetary policy authority.

China's yuan CNY=CFXShovered around a four-month high against the dollar on Wednesday, boosted by investor expectations of more policy support to boost the economy.

The greenback =USD wobbled in Asian trading hours, down 0.25% after a steep spike overnight.

Minutes from the Fed's December meeting, when it cautioned that rates may need to remain higher for longer, are due to be released later on Wednesday and will be parsed for clues on whether more policy tightening is likely.

Most Asian emerging currencies remained subdued, weighed down by concerns over a projected global slowdown.

The Indonesian rupiah IDR= was down 0.1% and the South Korean won KRW=KFTC fell 0.3%.

Malaysia's ringgit MYR= was flat after data earlier in the day revealed a further contraction of manufacturing activity in December.

"We expect slower activities in regional production will remain for now on the back of weaker demand and in anticipation of slow growth in advanced markets," MIDF Research said in an emailed note.

Among equities, Philippine stocks .PSI jumped nearly 2% to their highest since Dec. 2.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan .MIAPJ0000PUS rose 0.5%, set for a third straight day of gains for the year.

Jakarta .JKSE and Indian .NSEI stocks were down 0.3% each, while shares in Thailand .SETI fell 0.4%.

HIGHLIGHTS:

** Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said the central bank would maintain its loose monetary policy in order to sustain inflation at its 2% target, along with wage growth.

** South Korean shares recovered early losses and turned higher on Wednesday, with heavyweight chipmakers leading the gains. The won weakened, while the benchmark bond yield fell.

** Japan's Nikkei .N225hit a more than three-month low on the first trading session of 2023 on Wednesday, tracking Wall Street's weak finish overnight.

Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0428 GMT

COUNTRY

FX RIC

FX DAILY %

FX YTD %

INDEX

STOCKS DAILY %

STOCKS YTD %

Japan

JPY=

+0.15

+0.23

.N225

-1.26

-1.26

China

CNY=CFXS

+0.40

+0.20

.SSEC

0.32

1.21

India

INR=IN

+0.04

-0.16

.NSEI

-0.33

0.37

Indonesia

IDR=

-0.13

-0.32

.JKSE

-0.30

0.25

Malaysia

MYR=

+0.02

-0.02

.KLSE

-0.13

-1.56

Philippines

PHP=

-0.02

-0.48

.PSI

1.93

2.23

S.Korea

KRW=KFTC

-0.25

-0.76

.KS11

1.36

0.56

Singapore

SGD=

+0.23

-0.13

.STI

-0.01

-0.18

Taiwan

TWD=TP

-0.03

+0.00

.TWII

0.06

0.67

Thailand

THB=TH

+0.38

+0.96

.SETI

-0.39

0.22

