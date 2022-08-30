EMERGING MARKETS-Asian FX broadly lower, Thai baht and Korean won lead losses

Aug 31 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0203 GMT.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
138.580
138.79
+0.15
Sing dlr
1.399
1.3978
-0.05
Taiwan dlr
30.494
30.468
-0.09
Korean won
1349.800
1346.7
-0.23
Baht
36.555
36.47
-0.23
Peso
56.170
56.21
+0.07
Rupiah
14850.000
14840
-0.07
Rupee
79.450
79.45
0.00
Ringgit
4.474
4.474
0.00
Yuan
6.911
6.9101
-0.01
Change so far in 2022
Currency
Latest bid
End 2021
Pct Move
Japan yen
138.580
115.08
-16.96
Sing dlr
1.399
1.3490
-3.54
Taiwan dlr
30.494
27.676
-9.24
Korean won
1349.800
1188.60
-11.94
Baht
36.555
33.39
-8.66
Peso
56.170
50.99
-9.22
Rupiah
14850.000
14250
-4.04
Rupee
79.450
74.33
-6.44
Ringgit
4.474
4.1640
-6.93
Yuan
6.911
6.3550
-8.05
(Compiled by Upasana Singh)
((Upasana.Singh@thomsonreuters.com))
