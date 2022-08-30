EMERGING MARKETS-Asian FX broadly lower, Thai baht and Korean won lead losses

Aug 31 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0203 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

138.580

138.79

+0.15

Sing dlr

1.399

1.3978

-0.05

Taiwan dlr

30.494

30.468

-0.09

Korean won

1349.800

1346.7

-0.23

Baht

36.555

36.47

-0.23

Peso

56.170

56.21

+0.07

Rupiah

14850.000

14840

-0.07

Rupee

79.450

79.45

0.00

Ringgit

4.474

4.474

0.00

Yuan

6.911

6.9101

-0.01

Change so far in 2022

Currency

Latest bid

End 2021

Pct Move

Japan yen

138.580

115.08

-16.96

Sing dlr

1.399

1.3490

-3.54

Taiwan dlr

30.494

27.676

-9.24

Korean won

1349.800

1188.60

-11.94

Baht

36.555

33.39

-8.66

Peso

56.170

50.99

-9.22

Rupiah

14850.000

14250

-4.04

Rupee

79.450

74.33

-6.44

Ringgit

4.474

4.1640

-6.93

Yuan

6.911

6.3550

-8.05

(Compiled by Upasana Singh)

((Upasana.Singh@thomsonreuters.com))

