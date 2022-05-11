EMERGING MARKETS-Asian FX broadly higher, stocks fall after China inflation data

By Harshita Swaminathan

May 11 (Reuters) - Asian currencies were broadly higher on Wednesday as selling pressure was eased after U.S. bond yields dropped overnight, while Malaysia's ringgit fell ahead of an interest rate decision.

The ringgit MYR= dropped 0.1%, but the Indonesian rupiah IDR= and Singapore dollar SGD= rose 0.1% and 0.2%, respectively.

Malaysia's central bank is expected to hold its overnight policy rate steady at 1.75% later in the day (0700 GMT), according to a Reuters poll. However, serious bets on rate hikes have begun, with four of eighteen analysts polled by Reuters expecting a hike.

Malaysian stocks .KSLE were up 0.2%.

Investors' mood in the last several sessions has been dominated by a dip in confidence in the U.S. Federal Reserve's ability to rein in sky-high prices without hobbling economic growth, reflected in a selloff in U.S. bonds.

However, U.S. bond yields dipped back below the 3% mark, ahead of U.S. inflation data due overnight, driving U.S. equities to close higher for the first time in seven sessions. .NUS/

Inflation in the United States, which has hit peaks last seen in the early 1980s, is expected to have pulled back over April. The U.S. dollar index .DXY was also 0.1% lower, providing further support to Asian currencies.

Stocks in Asia, however, were broadly lower, with markets in Singapore .STI, Thailand .SETI and the Philippines .PSI losing about 0.6% each.

"Sentiment remains largely on hold, with key inflation data on watch", says Yeap Jun Rong, a market strategist at IG.

Data from China showed producer prices in April rose at their slowest pace in a year.

"This set of data reflects slower economic growth resulting from the COVID-19 social distancing measures", analysts at ING explained.

Chinese consumer prices, however, climbed at their fastest pace in five months. Jun Rong sees this playing a significant role in contributing to global inlation.

Markets in China remained buoyant with stocks .SSEC up 1.6% and the currency 0.2% higher, boosted in part by U.S. President Joe Biden saying he was considering eliminating Trump-era tariffs on China.

Indonesian markets also remained firm with stocks .JKSE up 0.6% and the rupiah IDR= up 0.1%. Analysts at Citi raised their GDP growth expectations for the country, and said most of its interest rate hikes will occur in 2023. The country will report GDP data at the end of the week.

HIGHLIGHTS:

** Indonesia bond yields remain near two-year high, up 56 basis points to 7.386%

** Sri Lankan protesters, trade group call for new government to take control after prime minister's resignation following day of violence

** Malaysia expected to post 4% rise in first-quarter GDP, faster than the reported 3.6% expansion in the previous quarter; data due on Friday

Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0508 GMT COUNTRY FX RIC FX DAILY % FX YTD % INDEX STOCKS DAILY % STOCKS YTD % Japan JPY= +0.05 -11.72 .N225 0.09 -9.00 China CNY=CFXS +0.21 -5.44 .SSEC 1.63 -15.23 India INR=IN +0.13 -3.76 .NSEI -0.41 -6.81 Indonesia IDR= +0.08 -2.01 .JKSE 0.60 4.24 Malaysia MYR= -0.02 -4.95 .KLSE 0.15 -0.68 Philippines PHP= +0.08 -2.41 .PSI -0.70 -6.30 S.Korea KRW=KFTC +0.09 -6.78 .KS11 0.05 -12.76 Singapore SGD= +0.17 -2.83 .STI -0.58 2.94 Taiwan TWD=TP +0.01 -6.80 .TWII -0.12 -11.94 Thailand THB=TH -0.37 -3.76 .SETI -0.57 -2.66 (Reporting by Harshita Swaminathan; Editing by Kim Coghill) ((Harshita.Swaminathan@thomsonreuters.com))

