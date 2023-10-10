EMERGING MARKETS-Asian equities up; Middle East conflict woes weigh on currencies

By John Biju

Oct 10 (Reuters) - Most Asian equities advanced on Tuesday, after U.S. Federal Reserve officials suggested a softer outlook for interest rates, while currencies retreated as the ongoing conflict in the Middle East and high oil prices dampened investor risk sentiments.

Shares in Malaysia .KLSE jumped 1% to their highest level since Sept. 29. Shares in Singapore .STI rose 0.9%, heading for their best day since Sept. 15. Equities in Jakarta .JKSE and Manila .PSI jumped around 0.7% each.

Comments from two Fed officials on Monday signalling a slight dovish shift in the Fed's interest rate outlook provided some relief to Asian assets, including equities, as the dollar slipped and U.S. Treasury yields eased.

Fakhrul Fulvian, economist at Trimegah Securities, said the move in equities was mostly related to somewhat lower U.S. Treasury yields. However, he added that caution will remain in the medium term for equities, noting that the current gain could be a one-off sentiment.

Meanwhile, market participants were worried that the conflict in the Middle East, which has pushed up oil prices, could create additional inflationary pressures for Asian emerging market countries, which are net oil importers.

"There are possible risks that oil prices could rise significantly higher should the situation escalate further," said Poon Panichpibool, markets strategist at Krung Thai Bank.

"In such a scenario, I would expect currencies of net energy importers to be under pressure."

Most Asian currencies retreated, with the Indonesian rupiah IDR= depreciating 0.2% to hit its lowest level since Dec. 29. The South Korean won KRW= retreated 0.3% while the Singapore dollar SGD= slid 0.1%. The Malaysian ringgit MYR= edged 0.1% lower.

The Israeli shekel ILS= was trading at 3.9411 per dollar, almost flat from the prior session but hovering at an almost eight-year low.

Market participants are now awaiting a monetary policy decision from Singapore's central bank later this week. It is expected to leave interest rates unchanged, according to a Reuters poll of analysts.

Investors also await a slew of economic data during the week, including inflation data from India and China.

HIGHLIGHTS:

** Indonesia's 10-year benchmark yields TH10YT=RR fall 1.2 basis points to 6.992%

** China's Country Garden warns it could fail to pay offshore debt obligations

** Thai government says open to adjusting handouts scheme with central bank help

Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0625 GMT

COUNTRY

FX RIC

FX DAILY %

FX YTD %

INDEX

STOCKS DAILY %

STOCKS YTD %

Japan

JPY=

-0.12

-11.82

.N225

2.43

21.66

China

CNY=CFXS

+0.02

-5.37

.SSEC

-0.62

-0.37

India

INR=IN

+0.01

-0.64

.NSEI

0.51

8.32

Indonesia

IDR=

-0.19

-0.95

.JKSE

0.71

1.32

Malaysia

MYR=

-0.08

-7.04

.KLSE

0.98

-4.30

Philippines

PHP=

-0.02

-2.14

.PSI

0.68

-4.14

S.Korea

KRW=

-0.32

-6.65

.KS11

-0.20

7.49

Singapore

SGD=

-0.10

-1.95

.STI

0.89

-1.74

Taiwan

TWD=TP

-

-4.65

.TWII

-

16.85

Thailand

THB=TH

+0.14

-6.27

.SETI

0.33

-13.92

Graphic: World FX rates https://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E

Asian stock markets https://tmsnrt.rs/2zpUAr4

(Reporting by John Biju in Bengaluru; Editing by Stephen Coates and Janane Venkatraman)

