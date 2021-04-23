EMERGING MARKETS-Asian equities, FX subdued as infections in India continue to surge

By Harish Sridharan

April 23 (Reuters) - Asian equities and currencies were subdued on Friday, as surging coronavirus infections in India, Thailand and South Korea sapped appetite for investments in these markets.

The overnight lead from Wall Street was also negative, as major indexes fell on reports that U.S President Joe Biden planned to raise taxes on the wealthy to fund major investments.

Indian stocks .NSEI gave up slim gains that came from firmer public bank stocks and traded flat, as investor sentiment remained shaky after the country recorded the world's highest daily tally of coronavirus cases for a second day in a row.

South Korea's benchmark stock index .KS11 closed higher, but notched its first weekly loss in five, as worries over surging virus cases in the country weighed on sentiment.

Data showed Singapore's key price gauge rose by the fastest pace in more than a year in March, with core inflation rate rising to 0.5% against a forecast of an increase of 0.4% found by Reuters poll of economists.

"Our view is underlying price pressures remain fairly well contained. We don't see it resulting in any sort of shift to a more hawkish stance from the Monetary Authority of Singapore any time soon," said Mitul Kotecha, Chief EM Asia & Europe strategist at TD Securities.

"But I do think inflation will trend little bit higher in the months ahead anyway," he added.

Equities .STI were down 0.2%, while the Singapore dollar SGD= strengthened 0.1%.

Stocks in Bangkok .SETI were marginally lower, as Thailand reported its highest number of daily cases since the pandemic began.

Data showing an unexpected 8.47% jump in the country's exports for March, marking its fastest pace in 28 months, did little to lift the mood as the economic outlook remained uncertain.

Malaysian government data showed that the country's consumer price index in March rose 1.7% from a year earlier, surpassing the 1.4% annual growth forecast by a Reuters poll. The country's equities and currency were flat.

Highlights

** Top loser on Thailand's SETI .SETI was RPCG PCL RPC.BK, down 8.51%

** In the Philippines, top index loser was Bloomberry Resorts Corp BLOOM.PS, down 5.63%

** The biggest laggards in the NSE index .NSEI were Cipla Ltd CIPL.NS and Shree Cement Ltd SHCM.NS

Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0704 GMT

COUNTRY

FX RIC

FX DAILY %

FX YTD %

INDEX

STOCKS DAILY %

STOCKS YTD %

Japan

JPY=

+0.06

-4.31

.N225

-0.57

5.74

China

CNY=CFXS

-0.07

+0.50

.SSEC

0.23

0.00

India

INR=IN

+0.08

-2.44

.NSEI

-0.06

2.98

Indonesia

IDR=

-0.10

-3.37

.JKSE

0.17

0.43

Malaysia

MYR=

+0.11

-2.09

.KLSE

0.05

-1.15

Philippines

PHP=

-0.04

-0.76

.PSI

-0.58

-10.67

S.Korea

KRW=KFTC

-0.04

-2.83

.KS11

0.27

10.88

Singapore

SGD=

+0.09

-0.53

.STI

-0.16

11.92

Taiwan

TWD=TP

+0.18

+1.40

.TWII

1.19

17.43

Thailand

THB=TH

-0.03

-4.40

.SETI

-0.73

7.41

(Reporting by Harish Sridharan in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

((Harish.Sridharan@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.