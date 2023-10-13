EMERGING MARKETS-Asian equities, FX retreat after strong US inflation report

By John Biju

Oct 13 (Reuters) - Most Asian emerging market currencies and equities retreated on Friday as the U.S. dollar and Treasury yields strengthened after stronger than expected inflation data increased the likelihood of interest rates remaining restrictive for longer.

The Malaysian ringgit MYR= led losses, sliding 0.4%, on track for its worst day since Oct. 2. The Philippine peso PHP= retreated 0.3% while the Indonesian rupiah IDR= fell 0.2%.

For the week, the Malaysian ringgit MYR= was on track to for its seventh week of declines while the Indonesian rupaih was heading towards extending its weekly decline to a sixth week.

The dollar strengthened and U.S. Treasury yields rose after data showed that U.S. consumer prices increased in September on the back of surging rental costs putting pressure on riskier Asian currencies and equities.

Vishnu Varathan, head of economics and strategy Asia at Mizuho Bank, said in a note that markets were now pricing materially higher the probability of another 25 basis point increase by year-end following the data.

Sentiment was also dented by data from China that showed persistent deflationary pressures in the world's second-largest economy with consumer prices faltering and factory-gate prices shrinking slightly faster than expected in September.

However, other data showing China's exports and imports shrinking at a slower pace for a second month in September, offered some respite.

Equities in China .SSEC fell 0.6% while the yuan CNY=CFXS was largely unchanged.

Shares in Asia retreated with equities in South Korea .KS11 falling 0.9% while equities in Indonesia .JKSE, Malaysia .KLSE, and Taiwan .TWII slid between 0.2% and 0.4%.

Meanwhile, the Singapore dollar SGD= edged 0.1% higher after the central bank kept its monetary policy unchanged with inflation moderating and economic growth beating expectations. Singapore equities .STI slid 0.9%.

"Given the growth and inflation outlook, this decision strikes a balance between continuing to ensure medium-term price stability and the uncertain growth prospects for Singapore moving forward," analysts at Maybank said in a note.

India's retail inflation eased to a three-month low in September while other data pointed to its industrial output growing at its fastest in more than a year in August, data showed on Thursday. Equities in Mumbai .NSEI fell 0.7% while the rupee INR=IN was largely unchanged.

Markets await a slew of economic data from China next week, including gross domestic product and retail sales data.

HIGHLIGHTS:

** Indonesian 10-year benchmark yields ID10YT=RR rise 6 basis points to 6.831%

** Japan set to extend fuel, power subsidies to March - sources

** China considers new stabilization fund to prop up stock market - Bloomberg News

Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0356 GMT

COUNTRY

FX RIC

FX DAILY %

FX YTD %

INDEX

STOCKS DAILY %

STOCKS YTD %

Japan

JPY=

+0.02

-12.46

.N225

-0.53

23.90

China

CNY=CFXS

-0.01

-5.56

.SSEC

-0.64

-0.04

India

INR=IN

+0.01

-0.62

.NSEI

-0.70

8.56

Indonesia

IDR=

-0.19

-0.95

.JKSE

0.21

1.45

Malaysia

MYR=

-0.44

-7.00

.KLSE

-0.15

-3.60

Philippines

PHP=

-0.33

-2.01

.PSI

0.29

-4.35

S.Korea

KRW=

-0.03

-6.55

.KS11

-0.86

9.93

Singapore

SGD=

+0.08

-2.13

.STI

-0.85

-1.84

Taiwan

TWD=TP

-0.30

-4.70

.TWII

-0.36

18.59

Thailand

THB=TH

-

-5.18

.SETI

-

-13.06

