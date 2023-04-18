EMERGING MARKETS-Asian equities fall as China data fails to lift markets; Indonesia holds rates

By Harish Sridharan

April 18 (Reuters) - Stocks and currencies in Asia fell on Tuesday, even as China's economy grew at a faster-than-expected pace, while Indonesian shares pared some gains after the country's central bank held interest rates in a widely expected move.

China's economy expanded at an annual rate of 4.5% in the first quarter, outpacing an expected 4.0% growth, as the end of strict COVID-19 curbs lifted businesses and consumers. Separate data on March activity showed China's retail sales also sharply expanded.

However, China's property investment fell 5.8% and fixed asset investments growth missed expectations.

"Investments continue to languish.. suggesting that the underlying confidence has yet to convincingly recover in tandem with growth stimulus," Vishnu Varathan, an economist at Mizuho Bank wrote in a note.

Markets in Asia remained largely weaker. Shares in Shanghai .SSEC were up 0.2%, while equities in Singapore .STI, Manila .KLSE and Bangkok .KLSE slipped between 0.4% and 0.6%.

Shares in Jakarta .JKSE had risen as much as 0.8% but pared some gains to trade up 0.5% after Bank Indonesia (BI) left the seven-day reverse repurchase rate IDCBRR=ECI unchanged at 5.75% for a third consecutive meeting.

The rupiah IDR= - down nearly 0.4% prior to the rate decision - stayed at that level. The yield on Indonesia's benchmark 10-year note ID10YT=RR rose to 6.668%.

"The U.S. Federal Reserve being near the end of the tightening cycle further reduced the need for BI to tighten," said Frances Cheung, rates strategist at OCBC.

Emerging markets such as South Korea, Singapore and India also recently paused sustained policy tightening campaigns as growth concerns took precedence over high inflation.

"While there are domestic factors arguing for a pause (in rate hikes), central banks in Asia may not turn outright dovish before the Fed does so," Cheung said.

In currency markets, Malaysia's ringgit MYR=, the Philippine peso PHP= and South Korean won KRW=KFTC fell against the dollar, while China's yuan CNY=CFXS was up 0.1%.

"Despite some positive Chinese activity data overnight, Asian currencies are not rallying, suggesting that the recent rebound in the dollar should not be dismissed," analysts at ING wrote.

The dollar rallied overnight as strong U.S. economic data reinforced expectations that the Fed would hike interest rates again in May. It eased 0.2% on Tuesday. FRX/

Futures markets are currently pricing in a nearly 88% chance of the Fed raising interest rates by 25 basis points at its next meeting in May, up from 81.4% on Monday. FEDWATCH

HIGHLIGHTS

** The Philippine peso PHP= hits lowest level since Jan. 4

** Singapore MAS chief Menon set to leave - Bloomberg News

** Merdeka Battery MBMA.JK soars 20% on debut

Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0752 GMT

COUNTRY

FX RIC

FX DAILY %

FX YTD %

INDEX

STOCKS DAILY %

STOCKS YTD %

Japan

JPY=

+0.17

-2.32

.N225

0.51

9.83

China

CNY=CFXS

+0.07

+0.34

.SSEC

0.23

9.84

India

INR=IN

-0.06

+0.85

.NSEI

-0.04

-2.24

Indonesia

IDR=

-0.37

+4.89

.JKSE

0.57

-0.36

Malaysia

MYR=

-0.36

-0.79

.KLSE

-0.26

-4.30

Philippines

PHP=

-0.32

-0.77

.PSI

-0.63

-1.55

S.Korea

KRW=KFTC

-0.57

-4.10

.KS11

-0.19

14.97

Singapore

SGD=

+0.07

+0.50

.STI

-0.35

1.73

Taiwan

TWD=TP

-0.10

+0.60

.TWII

-0.59

12.25

Thailand

THB=TH

+0.41

+0.70

.SETI

-0.49

-4.56

Graphic: World FX rates https://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E

Asian stock marketshttps://tmsnrt.rs/2zpUAr4

(Reporting by Harish Sridharan in Bengaluru)

