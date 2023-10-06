EMERGING MARKETS-Asian equities climb ahead of US jobs data; some currencies gain

By John Biju

Oct 6 (Reuters) - Most Asian stock benchmark indexes found higher ground on Friday amid expectations for a decline in U.S. non-farm payrolls data which could ease pressure on the Federal Reserve to keep rates high.

Stocks in the Philippines .PSI made the biggest gain, jumping 0.8% and on track for their best day since Sept. 27.

Equities in Singapore .STI gained 0.5%, while those in Malaysia .KLSE, Indonesia .JKSE, South Korea .KS11 and Taiwan .TWII climbed between 0.2% and 0.4%.

Only Thai stocks .SETI fell, losing 0.3%.

Some regional currencies recorded small gains as the dollar retreated and U.S. Treasury yields eased ahead of the data.

Economists expect 170,000 jobs were created in September, slowing from 187,000 in August.

Poon Panichpibool, a markets strategist at Krung Thai Bank, said if figures came in below expectations, that would ease concerns about the Fed's hawkish stance.

He added that Asian currencies could benefit from weakness in the dollar and some drops in the Treasury yields.

The Malaysian ringgit MYR= appreciated 0.2%. The Thai baht THB=TH and the Philippine peso PHP= gained 0.1% each. The South Korean won KRW= lost 0.2%, while the Indonesian rupiah IDR= fell 0.1%.

For the week, however, most Asian currencies were on track for multi-week declines, with the Thai baht THB=TH and Indonesian rupiah IDR= both set for their fifth week of losses. The Malaysian ringgit MYR= was on track for its sixth and Singapore dollar SGD= was set for its third.

The Philippine peso PHP= was the only outlier, on track to be up 0.2% for the week, its third week of gains but analysts said they doubted there was that much room for the peso to go higher.

"We believe that further climbs in the pair would be more limited given the BSP's hawkishness and the increasing likelihood of another hike" analysts at Maybank said in a note.

Key focal points for next week include a monetary policy decision from the central bank of Singapore and inflation data from India.

China is in the middle of its week-long National Day holiday.

HIGHLIGHTS:

** Thai 10-year benchmark yields TH10YT=RR fall 1 basis point to 3.35%

** Indonesia's forex reserves drop in Sept amid currency intervention

** Japan's inflation adjusted wages extend declines in August

** India central bank keeps key rate steady; liquidity measures in focus

Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0421 GMT

COUNTRY

FX

RIC

FX

DAILY %

FX

YTD %

INDEX

STOCKS

DAILY %

STOCKS

YTD %

Japan

JPY=

-0.15

-11.85

.N225

-0.18

18.89

China

CNY=CFXS

-

-5.43

.SSEC

-

0.69

India

INR=IN

+0.06

-0.58

.NSEI

0.35

8.33

Indonesia

IDR=

-0.10

-0.38

.JKSE

0.41

0.76

Malaysia

MYR=

+0.16

-6.73

.KLSE

0.17

-5.18

Philippines

PHP=

+0.10

-1.69

.PSI

0.84

-5.12

S.Korea

KRW=

-0.20

-6.49

.KS11

0.29

7.79

Singapore

SGD=

-0.04

-2.00

.STI

0.45

-2.52

Taiwan

TWD=TP

+0.09

-4.73

.TWII

0.31

16.74

Thailand

THB=TH

+0.05

-6.35

.SETI

-0.27

-13.18

Graphic: World FX rates https://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E

Asian stock markets https://tmsnrt.rs/2zpUAr4

(Reporting by John Biju in Bengaluru; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)

((John.Biju@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.