EMERGING MARKETS-Asian emerging FX largely flat as investors weigh recession fears, oil prices

March 29 (Reuters) - Most Asian currencies were largely unchanged on Tuesday as the lockdown in Shanghai and inverting yield curves in the United States kept a lid on global economic growth prospects, while a fall in oil prices provided some relief.

Shanghai, China's financial hub, tightened some COVID-19 curbs as it spends the second of nine days under a two-stage lockdown as authorities carry out COVID-19 tests after a recent spike in infection rates.

Most emerging Asian currencies saw upward or downward movements of less than 0.1%

The continued selling in bond markets saw the U.S. Treasury yield curve briefly invert overnight, for the first time in about 16 years, stoking fears of a possible recession in the world's largest economy.

"Yield curve inversion typically precedes recession in the U.S. Outlook for the rest of the world is just as uncertain," analysts at Maybank said in a note, attributing the recession fears to the war in Ukraine, rising inflation and monetary policy tightening.

Bond yields in Singapore SG10YT=RR, however, retreated by 25 basis points but remained at an over three-year high of 2.406%. Indonesian bond yields ID10YT=RR also rose 49 basis points to 6.764%.

Yields in Singapore, Malaysia MY10YT=RR and the Philippines PH10YT=RR rose sharply on Monday, as they joined the global selloff in government bonds.

Negotiators from Russia and Ukraine are also set to meet later today in Turkey for face-to-face talks, in which Ukraine aims for a ceasefire without giving up any territory or sovereignity.

The lockdown in Shanghai has sent oil prices ever lower, easing some of the burden on the region's major oil importers such as India and Thailand, whose regional units gained 0.2% and 0.1% repectively. O/R

However, major oil exporters Indonesia and Malaysia saw their currencies IDR=, MYR= fall slightly.

Thailand's central bank will also meet tomorrow to decide on interest rates. According to a Reuters poll, the Bank of Thailand is projected to hold interest rates at 0.50% until the second quarter of 2023, despite inflation in February hitting a 13-year high.

Regional equities were mixed, with Malaysian equities .KLSE dropping 1.1%, leading the fall in the region. Philippine .PSI and Indonesian stocks .JKSE also tracked about 0.5% and 0.1% lower respectively.

"The late-session dip buying in Wall Street overnight and the fall in oil prices may provide catalysts for some positive performance in the Asia’s session today", said Yeap Jun Rong, a market strategist at IG.

Stocks in Thailand .SETI and India .NSEI climbed 0.4% and 0.5% higher respectively.

HIGHLIGHTS:

** Japan's yen climbs 0.6% to undo some of Monday's deep losses FRX/

** Top losers among Malaysian stocks are Sime Darby Bhd SIME.KL and IHH Healthcare IHHH.KL, down 4% and 2.7% respectively

Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0213 GMT

COUNTRY

FX RIC

FX DAILY %

FX YTD %

INDEX

STOCKS DAILY %

STOCKS YTD %

Japan

JPY=

+0.56

-6.61

.N225

0.66

-2.31

China

CNY=CFXS

+0.04

-0.23

.SSEC

-0.43

-12.06

India

INR=IN

+0.23

-2.17

.NSEI

0.50

-0.27

Indonesia

IDR=

-0.01

-0.79

.JKSE

-0.10

7.00

Malaysia

MYR=

-0.13

-1.33

.KLSE

-1.06

0.86

Philippines

PHP=

+0.06

-2.02

.PSI

-0.54

-0.37

S.Korea

KRW=KFTC

+0.63

-2.53

.KS11

0.18

-8.16

Singapore

SGD=

-0.02

-0.87

.STI

-0.23

9.61

Taiwan

TWD=TP

-0.05

-3.75

.TWII

-0.06

-3.90

Thailand

THB=TH

+0.09

-0.98

.SETI

0.41

2.02

