EMERGING MARKETS-Asian currencies wobble, stocks up on Fed pause bets

Aug 30 (Reuters) - Asian currencies were treading water against the U.S. dollar, while equities jumped on Wednesday after weak U.S. labour data cemented bets of a pause in interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve and on optimism over the potential for additional stimulus in China.

The Malaysian ringgit MYR= appreciated 0.1% while the Thai baht THB=TH weakened 0.3%. Equities in Shanghai .SSEC advanced 0.1%, rising for a third consecutive day, while stocks in Manila jumped 0.9%, leading gains in the region.

Overnight data from the U.S. showed job openings dropped to the lowest level in nearly 2-1/2 years in July, signalling easing labour market pressures and bolstering expectations that the Fed will keep rates unchanged next month.

Markets anticipate a 86.5% chance of the Fed standing pat, the CME FedWatch tool showed.

"I think the market will start to reduce the probability of another Fed rate hike and there could be rising chances of a Fed rate cut around Q2/2024," said markets strategist Poon Panichpibool at Krung Thai Bank.

However, a much clearer economic picture will likely be revealed later in the week when U.S. payrolls and personal consumption expenditure reports are due.

China's yuan CNY=CFXS slipped 0.2% as investors digested the impact from state-owned banks' forthcoming move to lower interest rates on existing mortgages as a part of government efforts to revive the debt-laden property sector.

"These cuts, if they come through, would be a welcome step which may be able to release some consumption power," OCBC analysts said in a note.

China's central bank again set a much stronger than anticipated official mid-point of 7.1816 a dollar, around 1,000 pips firmer than Reuters' estimate - action it has taken every day since the middle of the month.

"I would expect the yuan to remain supported and in the medium to long term a recovery in the Chinese economy should bode well for the yuan and correspondingly the Asian FX currencies when that happens," said Saktiandi Supaat, head of FX research at Maybank.

Moreover, Chinese shares have gained this week following the announcement of measures to lift investor confidence, including halving the stock trading stamp duty, loosening margin loan rules and putting the brakes on new listings.

Investor focus will be on purchasing managers' index data from China later this week that will indicate the state of the economy.

Elsewhere in Southeast Asia, Singapore's dollar SGD= slipped 0.2% while equities in the city-state .STI rose 0.1%.

Singapore will hold a presidential election on Friday with three candidates running for the largely ceremonial role.

The Philippine peso PHP= and Indian rupee INR=IN were flat against the U.S. dollar.

HIGHLIGHTS:

** Vietnam August exports slide, but factory output improves

** BOJ policymaker signals chance of policy tweak early next year

** Philippines ramps up efforts to curb rice inflation, ponders price controls

Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0423 GMT

COUNTRY

FX RIC

FX DAILY %

FX YTD %

INDEX

STOCKS DAILY %

STOCKS YTD %

Japan

JPY=

-0.23

-10.33

.N225

0.7

23.4

China

CNY=CFXS

-0.15

-5.36

.SSEC

0.06

1.57

India

INR=IN

-0.02

-0.01

.NSEI

0.41

7.28

Indonesia

IDR=

+0.16

+2.20

.JKSE

0.24

1.81

Malaysia

MYR=

+0.13

-5.11

.KLSE

0.15

-2.60

Philippines

PHP=

-0.02

-1.90

.PSI

0.90

-4.35

S.Korea

KRW=KFTC

+0.02

-4.33

.KS11

0.63

14.84

Singapore

SGD=

-0.20

-0.90

.STI

0.14

-0.73

Taiwan

TWD=TP

+0.07

-3.62

.TWII

0.62

18.31

Thailand

THB=TH

-0.30

-1.45

.SETI

0.60

-5.42

