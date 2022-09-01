EMERGING MARKETS-Asian currencies wilt, S.Korean won leads losses after trade data

By Upasana Singh

Sept 1 (Reuters) - Asian emerging currencies were broadly weaker on Thursday as the dollar appreciated on fears of steeper rate hikes by the U.S. Federal Reserve, with South Korea's won leading losses after the country's trade deficit widened to hit a record.

The Philippine peso PHP= and Malaysia's ringgit MYR= fell 0.2% each, while Singapore's dollar SGD= depreciated 0.3%.

South Korea's won KRW=KFTC slipped 1.1% as the country's export growth slowed in August but imports accelerated, thereby widening the trade deficit to a record amount and adding downside pressure on the currency.

Following the release of the trade data, Brian Tan, a senior regional economist at Barclays said he expected a 25-basis point (bps) rate hike each in October and November.

Bank of Korea, one of the first central banks to abandon pandemic-era monetary stimulus, raised its benchmark policy rate by 25 bps last month after delivering an unprecedented 50 bps hike in July.

The Thai baht THB=TH depreciated 0.5%, a day after data showed its economy recovered at a slower pace in July as domestic demand and exports weakened.

However, Bank of Thailand - among the region's least hawkish central banks - said a rebound in the vital tourism sector should continue to underpin economic activity.

India's rupee INR=IN fell 0.2%, following the country's June quarter growth of 13.5%, its fastest pace in a year. However, economists said growth is likely to lose momentum in coming quarters as higher interest rates cool economic activity.

Last month, the Reserve Bank of India raised its key policy repo rate by 50 bps, while warning about the impact of a global slowdown on domestic growth prospects.

"Despite the main drivers of domestic demand coming in line with our expectations, a large drawdown in inventories and statistical discrepancies came as a surprise," analysts at Goldman Sachs wrote.

"In 2023, we expect growth momentum to decline as the full impact of tightening of financial conditions is realized amidst a global growth slow down."

Among other Southeast Asian currencies, Indonesia's rupiah IDR= fell 0.3% after the country's inflation eased more than expected in August, but stayed above the central bank's 2% to 4% target range.

The dollar index =USD firmed 0.2% and weighed on the regions currencies. The greenback was near its two-decade peak hit on Monday.

The region's stock markets were mixed, with the benchmark index of major energy exporter Malaysia .KLSE declining 0.7% on the back of weak crude prices. O/R

Equities in Seoul .KS11 slid 1.9%, while stocks in Manila .PSI rose 0.2%.

HIGHLIGHTS:

** Indonesia lowers thresholds on palm oil export levies

** Technology giant Samsung Electronics 005930.KS and peer SK Hynix 000660.KS among top losers on South Korea's benchmark index

** S.Korea revised Q2 GDP rises 0.7% q/q, in line with earlier estimate

The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0347 GMT.

COUNTRY

FX RIC

FX DAILY %

FX YTD %

INDEX

STOCKS DAILY %

STOCKS YTD %

Japan

JPY=

-0.46

-17.56

.N225

-1.70

-4.1

China

CNY=CFXS

-0.18

-7.95

.SSEC

0.24

-11.81

India

INR=IN

-0.21

-6.64

.NSEI

0.00

2.34

Indonesia

IDR=

-0.30

-4.27

.JKSE

0.11

9.19

Malaysia

MYR=

-0.16

-7.07

.KLSE

-0.68

-4.20

Philippines

PHP=

-0.21

-9.53

.PSI

0.18

-7.40

S.Korea

KRW=KFTC

-1.09

-12.09

.KS11

-1.90

-18.56

Singapore

SGD=

-0.28

-3.70

.STI

-0.02

3.12

Taiwan

TWD=TP

-0.17

-9.18

.TWII

-1.81

-18.64

Thailand

THB=TH

-0.48

-9.07

.SETI

-0.23

-1.35

