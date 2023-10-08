EMERGING MARKETS-Asian currencies weaken; Thai baht, S.Korean won lead losses

Oct 9 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0208 GMT
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
149.140
149.32
+0.12
Sing dlr
1.367
1.3649
-0.12
Korean won
1350.560
1344.61
-0.44
Baht
37.050
36.875
-0.47
Peso
56.855
56.68
-0.31
Rupiah
15655.000
15605
-0.32
Rupee
83.245
83.245
0.00
Ringgit
4.720
4.71
-0.21
Yuan
7.299
7.313
+0.20
Change so far in 2023
Currency
Latest bid
End 2022
Pct Move
Japan yen
149.140
131.110
-12.09
Sing dlr
1.367
1.340
-1.95
Taiwan dlr
32.207
30.708
-4.65
Korean won
1350.560
1260.920
-6.64
Baht
37.050
34.585
-6.65
Peso
56.855
55.670
-2.08
Rupiah
15655.000
15565.000
-0.57
Rupee
83.245
82.720
-0.63
Ringgit
4.720
4.400
-6.78
Yuan
7.299
6.900
-5.46
(Complied by John Biju in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
