EMERGING MARKETS-Asian currencies weaken; Thai baht, S.Korean won lead losses

Oct 9 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0208 GMT

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

149.140

149.32

+0.12

Sing dlr

1.367

1.3649

-0.12

Korean won

1350.560

1344.61

-0.44

Baht

37.050

36.875

-0.47

Peso

56.855

56.68

-0.31

Rupiah

15655.000

15605

-0.32

Rupee

83.245

83.245

0.00

Ringgit

4.720

4.71

-0.21

Yuan

7.299

7.313

+0.20

Change so far in 2023

Currency

Latest bid

End 2022

Pct Move

Japan yen

149.140

131.110

-12.09

Sing dlr

1.367

1.340

-1.95

Taiwan dlr

32.207

30.708

-4.65

Korean won

1350.560

1260.920

-6.64

Baht

37.050

34.585

-6.65

Peso

56.855

55.670

-2.08

Rupiah

15655.000

15565.000

-0.57

Rupee

83.245

82.720

-0.63

Ringgit

4.720

4.400

-6.78

Yuan

7.299

6.900

-5.46

Graphic: World FX rates https://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E

Asian stock markets https://tmsnrt.rs/2zpUAr4

(Complied by John Biju in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

((John.Biju@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.