EMERGING MARKETS-Asian currencies weaken; Thai baht, Indonesian rupiah extend losses

Oct 4 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0202 GMT.

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

149.210

149.02

-0.13

Sing dlr

1.375

1.3729

-0.12

Taiwan dlr

32.411

32.328

-0.26

Korean won

1361.280

1361.08

-0.01

Baht

37.150

37.08

-0.19

Peso

56.740

56.68

-0.11

Rupiah

15630.000

15575

-0.35

Rupee

83.205

83.205

0.00

Ringgit

4.725

4.722

-0.06

Change so far in 2023

Currency

Latest bid

End 2022

Pct Move

Japan yen

149.210

131.110

-12.13

Sing dlr

1.375

1.340

-2.53

Taiwan dlr

32.411

30.708

-5.25

Korean won

1361.280

1260.920

-7.37

Baht

37.150

34.585

-6.90

Peso

56.740

55.670

-1.89

Rupiah

15630.000

15565.000

-0.42

Rupee

83.205

82.720

-0.58

Ringgit

4.725

4.400

-6.88

Yuan

7.297

6.900

-5.43

Graphic: World FX rates https://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E

Asian stock markets https://tmsnrt.rs/2zpUAr4

(Compiled by John Biju in Bengaluru)

((John.Biju@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.