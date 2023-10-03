EMERGING MARKETS-Asian currencies weaken; Thai baht, Indonesian rupiah extend losses

Oct 4 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0202 GMT.
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
149.210
149.02
-0.13
Sing dlr
1.375
1.3729
-0.12
Taiwan dlr
32.411
32.328
-0.26
Korean won
1361.280
1361.08
-0.01
Baht
37.150
37.08
-0.19
Peso
56.740
56.68
-0.11
Rupiah
15630.000
15575
-0.35
Rupee
83.205
83.205
0.00
Ringgit
4.725
4.722
-0.06
Change so far in 2023
Currency
Latest bid
End 2022
Pct Move
Japan yen
149.210
131.110
-12.13
Sing dlr
1.375
1.340
-2.53
Taiwan dlr
32.411
30.708
-5.25
Korean won
1361.280
1260.920
-7.37
Baht
37.150
34.585
-6.90
Peso
56.740
55.670
-1.89
Rupiah
15630.000
15565.000
-0.42
Rupee
83.205
82.720
-0.58
Ringgit
4.725
4.400
-6.88
Yuan
7.297
6.900
-5.43
(Compiled by John Biju in Bengaluru)
((John.Biju@thomsonreuters.com;))
