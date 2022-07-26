EMERGING MARKETS-Asian currencies weaken, S.Korean won, Philippine peso lead losses

July 27 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0203 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

137.000

136.91

-0.07

Sing dlr

1.389

1.3894

+0.04

Taiwan dlr

29.945

29.914

-0.10

Korean won

1314.300

1307.6

-0.51

Baht

36.775

36.72

-0.15

Peso

55.560

55.42

-0.25

Rupiah

14999.000

14995

-0.03

Rupee

79.780

79.78

0.00

Ringgit

4.457

4.454

-0.07

Yuan

6.767

6.7649

-0.03

Change so far in 2022

Currency

Latest bid

End 2021

Pct Move

Japan yen

137.000

115.08

-16.00

Sing dlr

1.389

1.3490

-2.87

Taiwan dlr

29.945

27.676

-7.58

Korean won

1314.300

1188.60

-9.56

Baht

36.775

33.39

-9.20

Peso

55.560

50.99

-8.23

Rupiah

14999.000

14250

-4.99

Rupee

79.780

74.33

-6.83

Ringgit

4.457

4.1640

-6.57

Yuan

6.767

6.3550

-6.09

