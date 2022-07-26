EMERGING MARKETS-Asian currencies weaken, S.Korean won, Philippine peso lead losses

July 27 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0203 GMT.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
137.000
136.91
-0.07
Sing dlr
1.389
1.3894
+0.04
Taiwan dlr
29.945
29.914
-0.10
Korean won
1314.300
1307.6
-0.51
Baht
36.775
36.72
-0.15
Peso
55.560
55.42
-0.25
Rupiah
14999.000
14995
-0.03
Rupee
79.780
79.78
0.00
Ringgit
4.457
4.454
-0.07
Yuan
6.767
6.7649
-0.03
Change so far in 2022
Currency
Latest bid
End 2021
Pct Move
Japan yen
137.000
115.08
-16.00
Sing dlr
1.389
1.3490
-2.87
Taiwan dlr
29.945
27.676
-7.58
Korean won
1314.300
1188.60
-9.56
Baht
36.775
33.39
-9.20
Peso
55.560
50.99
-8.23
Rupiah
14999.000
14250
-4.99
Rupee
79.780
74.33
-6.83
Ringgit
4.457
4.1640
-6.57
Yuan
6.767
6.3550
-6.09
(Compiled by Harish Sridharan in Bengaluru)
