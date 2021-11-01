EMERGING MARKETS-Asian currencies weaken; S. Korean won, Thai baht fall most

Nov 1 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0216 GMT.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
`
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
114.110
114
-0.10
Sing dlr
1.349
1.3488
-0.04
Taiwan dlr
27.836
27.82
-0.06
Korean won
1175.700
1168.6
-0.60
Baht
33.310
33.17
-0.42
Peso
50.520
50.521
+0.00
Rupiah
14200.000
14165
-0.25
Rupee
74.875
74.875
0.00
Ringgit
4.145
4.139
-0.14
Yuan
6.405
6.4046
-0.00
Change so far in 2021
Currency
Latest bid
End 2020
Pct Move
Japan yen
114.110
103.24
-9.53
Sing dlr
1.349
1.3209
-2.11
Taiwan dlr
27.836
28.483
+2.32
Korean won
1175.700
1086.20
-7.61
Baht
33.310
29.96
-10.06
Peso
50.520
48.01
-4.97
Rupiah
14200.000
14040
-1.13
Rupee
74.875
73.07
-2.42
Ringgit
4.145
4.0400
-2.53
Yuan
6.405
6.5283
+1.93
Graphic: World FX rates https://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E
Asian stock marketshttps://tmsnrt.rs/2zpUAr4
(Compiled by Indranil Sarkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)
((Indranil.Sarkar@thomsonreuters.com; Mobile: +91 7022132226;))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.