EMERGING MARKETS-Asian currencies weaken; S. Korean won, Thai baht fall most

Nov 1 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0216 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

114.110

114

-0.10

Sing dlr

1.349

1.3488

-0.04

Taiwan dlr

27.836

27.82

-0.06

Korean won

1175.700

1168.6

-0.60

Baht

33.310

33.17

-0.42

Peso

50.520

50.521

+0.00

Rupiah

14200.000

14165

-0.25

Rupee

74.875

74.875

0.00

Ringgit

4.145

4.139

-0.14

Yuan

6.405

6.4046

-0.00

Change so far in 2021

Currency

Latest bid

End 2020

Pct Move

Japan yen

114.110

103.24

-9.53

Sing dlr

1.349

1.3209

-2.11

Taiwan dlr

27.836

28.483

+2.32

Korean won

1175.700

1086.20

-7.61

Baht

33.310

29.96

-10.06

Peso

50.520

48.01

-4.97

Rupiah

14200.000

14040

-1.13

Rupee

74.875

73.07

-2.42

Ringgit

4.145

4.0400

-2.53

Yuan

6.405

6.5283

+1.93

(Compiled by Indranil Sarkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

