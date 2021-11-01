EMERGING MARKETS-Asian currencies weaken; S. Korean won, Thai baht fall most

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/THOMAS WHITE

The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0216 GMT.

Nov 1 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0216 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

`

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

114.110

114

-0.10

Sing dlr

1.349

1.3488

-0.04

Taiwan dlr

27.836

27.82

-0.06

Korean won

1175.700

1168.6

-0.60

Baht

33.310

33.17

-0.42

Peso

50.520

50.521

+0.00

Rupiah

14200.000

14165

-0.25

Rupee

74.875

74.875

0.00

Ringgit

4.145

4.139

-0.14

Yuan

6.405

6.4046

-0.00

Change so far in 2021

Currency

Latest bid

End 2020

Pct Move

Japan yen

114.110

103.24

-9.53

Sing dlr

1.349

1.3209

-2.11

Taiwan dlr

27.836

28.483

+2.32

Korean won

1175.700

1086.20

-7.61

Baht

33.310

29.96

-10.06

Peso

50.520

48.01

-4.97

Rupiah

14200.000

14040

-1.13

Rupee

74.875

73.07

-2.42

Ringgit

4.145

4.0400

-2.53

Yuan

6.405

6.5283

+1.93

Graphic: World FX rates https://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E

Asian stock marketshttps://tmsnrt.rs/2zpUAr4

(Compiled by Indranil Sarkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((Indranil.Sarkar@thomsonreuters.com; Mobile: +91 7022132226;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters