EMERGING MARKETS-Asian currencies weaken, S. Korean won leads losses

Credit: REUTERS/Thomas White

Dec 15 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0205 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

113.700

113.71

+0.01

Sing dlr

1.370

1.3699

+0.03

Taiwan dlr

27.826

27.816

-0.04

Korean won

1185.600

1182.6

-0.25

Baht

33.390

33.37

-0.06

Peso

50.330

50.28

-0.10

Rupiah

14340.000

14330

-0.07

Rupee

75.865

75.865

0.00

Ringgit

4.234

4.23

-0.09

Yuan

6.364

6.367

+0.05

Change so far in 2021

Currency

Latest bid

End 2020

Pct Move

Japan yen

113.700

103.24

-9.20

Sing dlr

1.370

1.3209

-3.55

Taiwan dlr

27.826

28.483

+2.36

Korean won

1185.600

1086.20

-8.38

Baht

33.390

29.96

-10.27

Peso

50.330

48.01

-4.61

Rupiah

14340.000

14040

-2.09

Rupee

75.865

73.07

-3.69

Ringgit

4.234

4.0200

-5.05

Yuan

6.364

6.5283

+2.58

(Compiled by Anushka Trivedi in Bengaluru)

