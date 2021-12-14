EMERGING MARKETS-Asian currencies weaken, S. Korean won leads losses

Dec 15 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0205 GMT.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
113.700
113.71
+0.01
Sing dlr
1.370
1.3699
+0.03
Taiwan dlr
27.826
27.816
-0.04
Korean won
1185.600
1182.6
-0.25
Baht
33.390
33.37
-0.06
Peso
50.330
50.28
-0.10
Rupiah
14340.000
14330
-0.07
Rupee
75.865
75.865
0.00
Ringgit
4.234
4.23
-0.09
Yuan
6.364
6.367
+0.05
Change so far in 2021
Currency
Latest bid
End 2020
Pct Move
Japan yen
113.700
103.24
-9.20
Sing dlr
1.370
1.3209
-3.55
Taiwan dlr
27.826
28.483
+2.36
Korean won
1185.600
1086.20
-8.38
Baht
33.390
29.96
-10.27
Peso
50.330
48.01
-4.61
Rupiah
14340.000
14040
-2.09
Rupee
75.865
73.07
-3.69
Ringgit
4.234
4.0200
-5.05
Yuan
6.364
6.5283
+2.58
(Compiled by Anushka Trivedi in Bengaluru)
