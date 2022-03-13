EMERGING MARKETS-Asian currencies weaken on geopolitical concerns

March 14 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0211 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

117.700

117.28

-0.36

Sing dlr

1.365

1.3638

-0.05

Taiwan dlr

28.476

28.403

-0.26

Korean won

1238.100

1232

-0.49

Baht

33.410

33.25

-0.48

Peso

52.400

52.31

-0.17

Rupiah

14310.000

14300

-0.07

Rupee

0.00

76.59

0.00

Ringgit

4.199

4.192

-0.17

Yuan

6.350

6.34

-0.16

Change so far in 2022

Currency

Latest bid

End 2021

Pct Move

Japan yen

117.700

115.08

-2.23

Sing dlr

1.365

1.3490

-1.14

Taiwan dlr

28.476

27.676

-2.81

Korean won

1238.100

1188.60

-4.00

Baht

33.410

33.39

-0.06

Peso

52.400

50.99

-2.69

Rupiah

14310.000

14250

-0.42

Rupee

0.00

74.33

-2.95

Ringgit

4.199

4.1640

-0.83

Yuan

6.350

6.3550

+0.08

(Compiled by Harshita Swaminathan; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.