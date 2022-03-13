EMERGING MARKETS-Asian currencies weaken on geopolitical concerns

The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0211 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

117.700

117.28

-0.36

Sing dlr

1.365

1.3638

-0.05

Taiwan dlr

28.476

28.403

-0.26

Korean won

1238.100

1232

-0.49

Baht

33.410

33.25

-0.48

Peso

52.400

52.31

-0.17

Rupiah

14310.000

14300

-0.07

Rupee

0.00

76.59

0.00

Ringgit

4.199

4.192

-0.17

Yuan

6.350

6.34

-0.16

Change so far in 2022

Currency

Latest bid

End 2021

Pct Move

Japan yen

117.700

115.08

-2.23

Sing dlr

1.365

1.3490

-1.14

Taiwan dlr

28.476

27.676

-2.81

Korean won

1238.100

1188.60

-4.00

Baht

33.410

33.39

-0.06

Peso

52.400

50.99

-2.69

Rupiah

14310.000

14250

-0.42

Rupee

0.00

74.33

-2.95

Ringgit

4.199

4.1640

-0.83

Yuan

6.350

6.3550

+0.08

(Compiled by Harshita Swaminathan; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

