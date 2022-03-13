EMERGING MARKETS-Asian currencies weaken on geopolitical concerns

March 14 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0211 GMT.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
117.700
117.28
-0.36
Sing dlr
1.365
1.3638
-0.05
Taiwan dlr
28.476
28.403
-0.26
Korean won
1238.100
1232
-0.49
Baht
33.410
33.25
-0.48
Peso
52.400
52.31
-0.17
Rupiah
14310.000
14300
-0.07
Rupee
0.00
76.59
0.00
Ringgit
4.199
4.192
-0.17
Yuan
6.350
6.34
-0.16
Change so far in 2022
Currency
Latest bid
End 2021
Pct Move
Japan yen
117.700
115.08
-2.23
Sing dlr
1.365
1.3490
-1.14
Taiwan dlr
28.476
27.676
-2.81
Korean won
1238.100
1188.60
-4.00
Baht
33.410
33.39
-0.06
Peso
52.400
50.99
-2.69
Rupiah
14310.000
14250
-0.42
Rupee
0.00
74.33
-2.95
Ringgit
4.199
4.1640
-0.83
Yuan
6.350
6.3550
+0.08
(Compiled by Harshita Swaminathan; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
