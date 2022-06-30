EMERGING MARKETS-Asian currencies weaken on Fed tightening worries; stocks mixed

By Harshita Swaminathan

June 30 (Reuters) - Most Asian currencies were broadly lower on Thursday following hawkish views from the U.S. Federal Reserve chair overnight, though the Singapore dollar remained resilient.

A weaker-than-expected rebound in a Chinese manufacturing gauge also weighed on investor sentiment, though there was some relief that both manufacturing and service sector activity returned to growth as expected in June after three months of COVID-induced contraction.

The Indonesian rupiah IDR= and Thai baht THB=TH lost about 0.2% each, while the Malaysian ringgit MYR= shed 0.1%.

Overnight, Fed Chair Jerome Powell said there was a risk that its planned interest rate hikes might slow the economy too much, while reaffirming the central bank's commitment to fight inflation.

"The messaging reinforces the notion that the current economic landscape is operating in a higher rates environment", analysts at Maybank said in a note.

Data also showed the U.S. economy in the first quarter contracted slightly more than a previous estimate.

Scotiabank FX strategist Gao Qi said the hawkish signalling from the Fed, as well as Chinese PMI missing market expectations were responsible for mixed moves on Asian currencies.

"This set of PMI data indicates that demand remains weak...we think that it will be challenging for the government to achieve the 5.5% GDP target set in March", analysts at ING said in a note.

The Singapore dollar SGD= remained resilient in the face of broad market weakness, rising 0.2% on the day.

"It's probably one of those uniquely safe haven currencies in Asia," said Stephen Innes, managing partner at SPI Asset Management.

"The (central bank) is really signaling they want to get aggressive and stop import inflation. This is opposite from what we're seeing in other central banks through Asia," he added.

The Philippine peso PHP= see-sawed at the open but settled about 0.2% higher following statements from the central bank's new governor late on Wednesday.

Incoming Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas Governor Felipe Medalla, who assumes office on Friday, told a media briefing that he would consider more aggressive rate hikes to support the local currency.

The Philippine stock market .PSI shed 1.2%.

Equities in Asia traded mixed, with Chinese stocks .SSEC about 1.5% higher, while markets in Malaysia .KLSE also gained 0.5%.

Among losers, markets in Taiwan .TWII shed 2.3% to be the worst performers of the day, while markets in Thailand .SETI lost 0.8%.

HIGHLIGHTS:

** Japan factory output in May falls 7.2% month-on-month, the sharpest monthly drop since May 2020, well below expectations

** Indonesian bond yields ID10YT=RR fall for seventh consecutive trading day, down 5.1 basis points at 7.237%

Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0213 GMT

COUNTRY

FX RIC

FX DAILY %

FX YTD %

INDEX

STOCKS DAILY %

STOCKS YTD %

Japan

JPY=

+0.18

-15.59

.N225

-1.36

-8.17

China

CNY=CFXS

+0.06

-5.09

.SSEC

1.52

-6.24

India

INR=IN

+0.04

-5.83

.NSEI

0.27

-8.71

Indonesia

IDR=

-0.17

-4.20

.JKSE

0.37

5.87

Malaysia

MYR=

-0.14

-5.45

.KLSE

0.54

-6.91

Philippines

PHP=

+0.15

-7.05

.PSI

-1.16

-12.53

S.Korea

KRW=KFTC

-0.06

-8.54

.KS11

-1.46

-21.31

Singapore

SGD=

+0.15

-3.05

.STI

-0.28

0.08

Taiwan

TWD=TP

-0.16

-6.86

.TWII

-2.25

-18.23

Thailand

THB=TH

-0.18

-5.42

.SETI

-0.81

-5.08

